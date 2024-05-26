What’s coming to HBO and Max this June 2024? House of the Dragon season 2, Fantasmas, and more

From Turtles All the Way to Traces of Love, the HBO streamer Max and the TV network kept the audiences enthralled throughout the month of May 2024. Now, as the month reaches its end, all eyes are set on what new titles will be added to the June 2024 catalogs, and surprisingly there’s a lot on the table, including highly anticipated premieres and returning favorites to captivate the viewers once again.

June 2024 has two Max Originals, seven HBO Originals, and a whole package of classics that are being added to the exciting new lineup.

However, besides the long lists of shows and movies, the excitement among viewers is tenfold on House of the Dragon season 2, which has become the highly anticipated sequel on Max, which devoted fans have been waiting for since the first season ended.

As the refreshed catalog offers a variety of new shows and movies, viewers can look forward to a promising June 2024 lineup. Read on to learn what’s new on HBO and Max.

All new shows and movies releasing on Max and HBO this June 2024

Saturday, June 1, 2024

50/50 (2011)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009)

Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Ren Faire HBO Original

Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Monday, June 3, 2024

Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)

Keanu (2016)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Am I OK? (2022)

Friday, June 7, 2024

Fantasmas, Season 1 HBO Original

Sunday, June 10, 2024

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)

Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)

Sunday, June 16, 2024

American Monster, Season 12 (ID)

House of The Dragon, Season 2 HBO Original

Monday, June 17, 2024

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)

Here To Climb HBO Original

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. HBO Original

Friday, June 21, 2024

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple HBO Original

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)

Monday, June 24, 2024

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit HBO Original

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Breaking New Ground (Max Original)

Friday, June 28, 2024

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Problemista (2024) (A24)

Sunday, June 30, 2024

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)

