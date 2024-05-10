Pretty Little Liars: Summer School-Full list of cast in the series

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the second season of the spin-off of the famous teen drama Pretty Little Liars, returned with two new episodes premiering on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The slasher teen drama mystery series, which airs on Max (previously HBO Max), will reportedly have eight episodes.

The new season picked up where season 1, titled Original Sin, left off, with Archie Waters, aka “A,” escaping from police custody. The series premieres with the teenage characters enjoying the summer before the principal announces the summer school.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School cast features returning characters and fresh faces, including Bailee Madison as Imogen, Chandler Kinney as Tabby, Zaria as Faran, and a new villain, “Bloody Rose.”

Bailee Madison and others star in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

1) Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

Bailee Madison (Image via Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

Bailee Madison, who got her massive break as the 7-year-old May Belle Aarons in Bridge of Terabithia and appeared in numerous films and TV shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Good Witch, reprises her role as Imogen Adams.

In Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Imogen can be seen with her new job at an ice cream shop, a possible summer fling, and her struggles to recover from her trauma in season 1 and the birth of her baby girl, which she gave up for adoption.

2) Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe

Californian actress Chandler Kinney, who starred as Willa in Zombies 2 and 3 and appeared in The Haunted Hathaways and Lethal Weapon, is back in Summer School as Tabby Haworthe.

Continuing the events in Original Sin, Kinney’s character in the new season faces challenges as she tries to move forward from her s*xual assault. That said, she continues to push on, with work at the movie theater, summer school, and Christian, a new guy at her work, who keeps her busy.

3) Zaria as Faran Bryant

Singer and actress Zaria’s role as Faran Bryant in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was her breakout role, and she reprises her role for the 2nd season of the series.

Known for her courage, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School sees Zaria’s character hesitant to return to ballet. Instead, she opted to work as a lifeguard while attending summer school. While she might still be dating Henry this season, their relationship may get rocky after she decided to put ballet on the back burner.

4) Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada

Malia Pyles (Image via Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

Malia Pyles began her career in front of the camera as a model at eight years old, followed by playing guest roles in TV shows like Batwoman and Baskets and in The Fosters before she made her breakthrough role as Mouse in Original Sin.

In Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Pyles reprises her role as Spooky Spaghetti-obsessed Mouse Honrada. She is still dating Ash, but her storyline revolves more around her obsession with the horror website.

5) Maia Reficco as Noa Oliver

Maia Reficco (Image via Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

Maia Reficco, known for her appearances in Nickelodeon Latin America’s Kally’s Mashup telenovela and Do Revenge, returns to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School as Noa Oliver.

The new season sees Reficco’s character’s difficult living situation with Shawn’s family as she awaits her mother’s return from rehab. Someone from her past also enters the picture, making her life even more complicated.

Supporting cast of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Aside from the five primary cast members mentioned above, these are some of the major supporting cast in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The list includes series regular Mallory Bechtel as well as Jordan Gonzalez and Elias Kavacas, who are promoted as series regulars in this new season.

Mallory Bechtel as Kelly Beasley (Karen's twin, who died in season 1)

Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe (Tabby’s real estate agent mother)

Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble (Noa’s boyfriend)

Jordan Gonzales as Ash Romero (Mouse’s boyfriend)

Elias Kavacas as Greg Mantzoukas (Kelly’s boyfriend)

Annabeth Gish as Dr. Anne Sullivan (The Liars' therapist)

Ben Cook as Henry Nelson (Faran’s boyfriend and ballet partner)

Derek Klena as Wes (Tabby’s boss at the movie theater)

Antonio Cipriano as Johnny (works with Imogen at the ice cream shop)

New characters also add more depth and excitement in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, which include:

Ava Capri as Jen (she was in juvie with Noa)

Noah Alexander Gerry as Christian (works in the movie theater with Tabby)

Loretta Ables Sayre as Lola (Mouse’s grandmother)

Following the pilot episodes on May 9, 2024, individual new episodes are set to be released weekly until the finale, which will be aired on June 20, 2024.

