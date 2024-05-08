Harry Hill's 2025 tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Harry Hill 2025 tour is scheduled to be held from February 18, 2025, to September 21, 2025, in venues across the mainland UK, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland. This will be Harry Hill's first tour in 2025 and is titled "New Bits and Greatest Hits."

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dublin, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen, among others. Harry Hill announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on May 8, 2024, stating:

"Look out 2025 coz here I come ! New bits ‘n’ Greatest Hits !. I’m going on tour! Join me on my Diamond Jubilee lap of honour as I celebrate 60 Glorious Years of fun, laughter, and low-level disruption! Parade’s On!"

The presale for the Harry Hill tour will be available on May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up for Harry Hill's mailing list at his official website before the presale starts.

General tickets for the Harry Hill tour will be available on May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the aforementioned official website and Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Harry Hill's 2025 tour: Dates and venues

Harry Hill's upcoming tour is further elaborated upon in a general press statement on May 8, 2025, which states:

"Marvel! as he offers new insights into the hot topics of the day such as the demise of the Start lead, The Culture Wars, the differences between crabsticks and rhubarb and the origins of tiramisu!"

The statement continues:

"Guffaw with delight as Harry delves into his back catalogue using his patented Old Bit Randomiser for old favourites like Interspecies Tennis, "the time I went up in the Space Shuttle" and "when Nan got her hair caught in the knitting"

The full list of dates and venues for Harry Hill's 2025 tour is given below:

February 18-22, 2025 – London, UK at Wilton's Music Hall

February 26, 2025 – Colchester, UK at Mercury Theatre

February 27, 2025 – Grantham, UK at Guildhall Arts Centre

February 28, 2025 – Loughborough, UK at Town Hall

March 1, 2025 – Horsham, UK at The Capitol

March 2, 2025 – Basingstoke, UK at The Haymarket

March 5, 2025 – Lincoln, UK at New Theatre Royal

March 6, 2025 – Leeds, UK at City Varieties Music Hall

March 7, 2025 – Rhyl, UK at Pavilion Theatre

March 9, 2025 – Bath, UK at Theatre Royal

March 12, 2025 – Bedford, UK at Corn Exchange

March 13, 2025 – Stamford, UK at Corn Exchange

March 14, 2025 – Maidstone, UK at Hazlitt Theatre

March 15, 2025 - East Grinstead, UK at Chequer Mead Theatre

March 16, 2025 – Cheltenham, UK at Everyman Theatre

March 18, 2025 - Brighton Theatre Royal

March 21, 2025 – Chesterfield, UK at Winding Wheel Theatre

March 22, 2025 – Shrewsbury, UK at Theatre Severn

March 23, 2025 – Canterbury, UK at The Marlowe

March 26, 2025 – Stevenage, UK at The Gordon Craig Theatre

March 27, 2025 – Chelmsford, UK at Chelmsford Theatre

March 28, 2025 – High Wycombe, UK at Wycombe Swan Theatre

March 29, 2025 – Hastings, UK at White Rock Theatre

March 30, 2025 – Dorking, UK at Halls

April 2, 2025 – Wimborne, UK at The Tivoli Theatre

April 3, 2025 – Swindon, UK at Wyvern Theatre

April 4, 2025 – Eastbourne, UK at Devonshire Park

April 5, 2024 - Kingston upon Thames, UK at Rose Theatre

April 9, 2024 – Crewe, UK at Lyceum Theatre

April 10, 2024 – St Albans, UK at The Alban Arena

April 11, 2024 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion

April 12, 2024 – Croydon, UK at Fairfield Halls (Ashcroft Theatre)

April 15, 2024 – Dartford, UK at The Orchard Theatre

April 16, 2024 – Guildford, UK at Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

April 17, 2024: Cambridge, UK at Corn Exchange

April 22, 2025 – Winchester, UK at Theatre Royal

April 24, 2024 – Tunbridge, UK at Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

April 25, 2025 – Northampton, UK at Royal & Derngate

April 26, 2025 – Coventry, UK at Warwick Arts Centre

April 27, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at The Alexandra Theatre

April 30, 2025 – Portsmouth, UK at Kings Theatre

May 1, 2025 – Newtown, UK at The Hafren

May 2, 2025 – Carmarthen, UK at Lyric Theatre

May 4, 2025 – Nottingham, UK at Theatre Royal

May 7, 2025 – Malvern, UK at Festival Theatre

May 8, 2025 – Chester, UK at Storyhouse

May 9, 2025 – Wakefield, UK at Theatre Royal Wakefield

May 10, 2025 – Bury, UK at St Edmunds Theatre Royal

May 11, 2025 – Norwich, UK at Theatre Royal

May 15, 2025 – Buxton, UK at Opera House

May 16, 2025 – Wolverhampton, UK at Grand Theatre

May 17, 2025 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK at Tyne Theatre & Opera House

May 18, 2025 – York, UK at Grand Opera House

May 22, 2025 – Aberdeen, Scotland at Tivoli Theatre

May 23, 2025 – Dundee, Scotland at Gardyne Theatre

May 24, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland Pavilion Theatre

May 28, 2025 – Ipswich, UK at Corn Exchange

May 29, 2025 – King's Lynn, UK at Corn Exchange

May 30, 2025 - Milton Keynes, UK at Milton Keynes Theatre

May 31, 2025 – London, UK at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

June 1, 2025 – Cardiff, UK at New Theatre

June 4, 2025 – Hertford, UK at Beam

June 5, 2025 – Newbury, UK at Corn Exchange

June 7, 2025 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Grand Opera House

June 8, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at Philharmonic Hall

September 11, 2025 – Yeovil, UK at Westlands

September 12, 2025 – Truro, UK at Truro Hall For Cornwall

September 13, 2025 – Barnstaple, UK at Queen's Theatre

September 14, 2025 – Torquay, UK at Babbacombe Theatre

September 17, 2025 – Aylesbury, UK at Waterside Theatre

September 19, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street

September 20, 2025 – Blackpool, UK at The Grand Theatre

September 21, 2025 – Salford, UK at The Lowry

Harry Hill also has a few UK tour shows scheduled for 2024 in July. These shows will include performances in Brighton, Cambridge, and St Albans as part of the Comedy Garden shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback