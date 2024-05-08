Harry Hill's 2025 tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Harry Hill 2025 tour is scheduled to be held from February 18, 2025, to September 21, 2025, in venues across the mainland UK, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland. This will be Harry Hill's first tour in 2025 and is titled "New Bits and Greatest Hits."
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dublin, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen, among others. Harry Hill announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on May 8, 2024, stating:
"Look out 2025 coz here I come ! New bits ‘n’ Greatest Hits !. I’m going on tour! Join me on my Diamond Jubilee lap of honour as I celebrate 60 Glorious Years of fun, laughter, and low-level disruption! Parade’s On!"
The presale for the Harry Hill tour will be available on May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up for Harry Hill's mailing list at his official website before the presale starts.
General tickets for the Harry Hill tour will be available on May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the aforementioned official website and Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Harry Hill's 2025 tour: Dates and venues
Harry Hill's upcoming tour is further elaborated upon in a general press statement on May 8, 2025, which states:
"Marvel! as he offers new insights into the hot topics of the day such as the demise of the Start lead, The Culture Wars, the differences between crabsticks and rhubarb and the origins of tiramisu!"
The statement continues:
"Guffaw with delight as Harry delves into his back catalogue using his patented Old Bit Randomiser for old favourites like Interspecies Tennis, "the time I went up in the Space Shuttle" and "when Nan got her hair caught in the knitting"
The full list of dates and venues for Harry Hill's 2025 tour is given below:
- February 18-22, 2025 – London, UK at Wilton's Music Hall
- February 26, 2025 – Colchester, UK at Mercury Theatre
- February 27, 2025 – Grantham, UK at Guildhall Arts Centre
- February 28, 2025 – Loughborough, UK at Town Hall
- March 1, 2025 – Horsham, UK at The Capitol
- March 2, 2025 – Basingstoke, UK at The Haymarket
- March 5, 2025 – Lincoln, UK at New Theatre Royal
- March 6, 2025 – Leeds, UK at City Varieties Music Hall
- March 7, 2025 – Rhyl, UK at Pavilion Theatre
- March 9, 2025 – Bath, UK at Theatre Royal
- March 12, 2025 – Bedford, UK at Corn Exchange
- March 13, 2025 – Stamford, UK at Corn Exchange
- March 14, 2025 – Maidstone, UK at Hazlitt Theatre
- March 15, 2025 - East Grinstead, UK at Chequer Mead Theatre
- March 16, 2025 – Cheltenham, UK at Everyman Theatre
- March 18, 2025 - Brighton Theatre Royal
- March 21, 2025 – Chesterfield, UK at Winding Wheel Theatre
- March 22, 2025 – Shrewsbury, UK at Theatre Severn
- March 23, 2025 – Canterbury, UK at The Marlowe
- March 26, 2025 – Stevenage, UK at The Gordon Craig Theatre
- March 27, 2025 – Chelmsford, UK at Chelmsford Theatre
- March 28, 2025 – High Wycombe, UK at Wycombe Swan Theatre
- March 29, 2025 – Hastings, UK at White Rock Theatre
- March 30, 2025 – Dorking, UK at Halls
- April 2, 2025 – Wimborne, UK at The Tivoli Theatre
- April 3, 2025 – Swindon, UK at Wyvern Theatre
- April 4, 2025 – Eastbourne, UK at Devonshire Park
- April 5, 2024 - Kingston upon Thames, UK at Rose Theatre
- April 9, 2024 – Crewe, UK at Lyceum Theatre
- April 10, 2024 – St Albans, UK at The Alban Arena
- April 11, 2024 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion
- April 12, 2024 – Croydon, UK at Fairfield Halls (Ashcroft Theatre)
- April 15, 2024 – Dartford, UK at The Orchard Theatre
- April 16, 2024 – Guildford, UK at Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
- April 17, 2024: Cambridge, UK at Corn Exchange
- April 22, 2025 – Winchester, UK at Theatre Royal
- April 24, 2024 – Tunbridge, UK at Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
- April 25, 2025 – Northampton, UK at Royal & Derngate
- April 26, 2025 – Coventry, UK at Warwick Arts Centre
- April 27, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at The Alexandra Theatre
- April 30, 2025 – Portsmouth, UK at Kings Theatre
- May 1, 2025 – Newtown, UK at The Hafren
- May 2, 2025 – Carmarthen, UK at Lyric Theatre
- May 4, 2025 – Nottingham, UK at Theatre Royal
- May 7, 2025 – Malvern, UK at Festival Theatre
- May 8, 2025 – Chester, UK at Storyhouse
- May 9, 2025 – Wakefield, UK at Theatre Royal Wakefield
- May 10, 2025 – Bury, UK at St Edmunds Theatre Royal
- May 11, 2025 – Norwich, UK at Theatre Royal
- May 15, 2025 – Buxton, UK at Opera House
- May 16, 2025 – Wolverhampton, UK at Grand Theatre
- May 17, 2025 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK at Tyne Theatre & Opera House
- May 18, 2025 – York, UK at Grand Opera House
- May 22, 2025 – Aberdeen, Scotland at Tivoli Theatre
- May 23, 2025 – Dundee, Scotland at Gardyne Theatre
- May 24, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland Pavilion Theatre
- May 28, 2025 – Ipswich, UK at Corn Exchange
- May 29, 2025 – King's Lynn, UK at Corn Exchange
- May 30, 2025 - Milton Keynes, UK at Milton Keynes Theatre
- May 31, 2025 – London, UK at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
- June 1, 2025 – Cardiff, UK at New Theatre
- June 4, 2025 – Hertford, UK at Beam
- June 5, 2025 – Newbury, UK at Corn Exchange
- June 7, 2025 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Grand Opera House
- June 8, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at Philharmonic Hall
- September 11, 2025 – Yeovil, UK at Westlands
- September 12, 2025 – Truro, UK at Truro Hall For Cornwall
- September 13, 2025 – Barnstaple, UK at Queen's Theatre
- September 14, 2025 – Torquay, UK at Babbacombe Theatre
- September 17, 2025 – Aylesbury, UK at Waterside Theatre
- September 19, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street
- September 20, 2025 – Blackpool, UK at The Grand Theatre
- September 21, 2025 – Salford, UK at The Lowry
Harry Hill also has a few UK tour shows scheduled for 2024 in July. These shows will include performances in Brighton, Cambridge, and St Albans as part of the Comedy Garden shows.
