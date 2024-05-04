David Gilmour announces first tour in 8 years: Dates, venues, where to avail tickets, and all you need to know

David Gilmour's first tour in 8 years is scheduled to be held from October 9, 2024, to October 15, 2024, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. The tour comes on the heels of the singer's announcement of a new album, Luck and Strange, for the first time in 9 years.

The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on May 3, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from May 9, 2024, at 10:00 am BST. The said presale can be accessed by UK and Ireland residents by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album via his official website store.

General tickets will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am BST via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

More details on David Gilmour's upcoming UK tour

David Gilmour elaborated on the upcoming tour in an exclusive interview with Uncut in their April 26, 2024 issue, articulating that he does not wish to perform music from the Roger Waters era of the 1970s and focus on other eras of Pink Floyd—

"I mean, at least one from the Sixties. The one we’ve done in the past is 1967’s ‘Astronomy.’ That’s always entertaining and fun and gets people off to a happy start. There’s songs from [1987’s] A Momentary Lapse of Reason and [1994’s] The Division Bell albums. I mean, I think ‘High Hopes’ is as good as anything we ever did at any time."

Now the singer has announced dates for the same UK tour at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the dates of which are listed below:

October 9, 2024

October 10, 2024

October 11, 2024

October 12, 2024

October 14, 2024

October 15, 2024

David Gilmour's upcoming album, Luck and Strange, is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024. The singer and his wife, who also happens to be the primary collaborator on the record, divulged further details regarding the themes and writing of the album in a general press statement on April 24, 2024. She said—

"It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant."

Gilmour further added—

"We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things."

Later in the statement, Gilmour elaborated on the contributions of his entire family to the album, particularly their pandemic-era recordings, stating—

"Polly and I have been writing together for over 30 years and the Von Trapped live streams showed the great blend of Romany’s voice and harp-playing and that led us into a feeling of discarding some of the past that I’d felt bound to and that I could throw those rules out and do whatever I felt like doing, and that has been such a joy."

The full tracklist for Luck and Strange is given below:

Black Cat

Luck and Strange

The Piper’s Call

A Single Spark

Vita Brevis

Between Two Points

Dark and Velvet Nights

Sings

Scattered

Bonus Tracks:

Yes, I Have Ghosts

Luck and Strange (Original Barn Jam)

David Gilmour, aside from his career as a member of Pink Floyd, is best known in his solo career for his third album, On an Island, which was released on March 6, 2006. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Norwegian album charts respectively.