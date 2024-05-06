VIVIZ ‘V.hind: Love and Tears’ 2024 world tour - Dates, cities, & all we know so far

VIVIZ’ V.hind: Love and Tears’ 2024 world tour will be held from June 1, 2024, to August 24/25, 2025, in venues across North America, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and the People’s Republic of China. It will be the band’s first major tour of the year.

The K-pop group announced the tour dates on May 5, 2024, in a post on its official X page. The upcoming tour will begin in Seoul and then travel to Taipei and Hong Kong in early June and July, respectively.

Tickets, venues, and other tour details are yet to be announced at the time of this article’s writing. Interested patrons are advised to keep checking VIVIZ’s official social media for further information as and when it becomes available.

VIVIZ ‘V.hind: Love and Tears’ 2024 world tour dates and venues

VIVIZ started the year with several concert performances, starting with the Universal Superstar Awards 2024 in South Korea and the KCON 2024 in Hong Kong.

Now, the K-pop group is set to embark on a 26-date tour across the world. The current list of dates and venues for the V.hind: Love and Tears’ world tour is given below:

June 1, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, KBS Arena

June 2, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, KBS Arena

June 9, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at TBA

July 5, 2024 Hong Kong, China at TBA

July 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at TBA

July 14, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at TBA

July 16, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at TBA

July 17, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TBA

July 19, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TBA

July 20, 2024 – New York City, New York at TBA

July 22, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at TBA

July 23, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at TBA

July 25, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at TBA

July 27, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at TBA

July 28, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at TBA

July 30, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TBA

July 31, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at TBA

August 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at TBA

August 4, 2024 – Kansas City, Kansas at TBA

August 6, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at TBA

August 7, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at TBA

August 8, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at TBA

August 10, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at TBA

August 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at TBA

August 14, 2024 – San Jose, California at TBA

August 24/ 25, 2024 – Sentosa, Singapore, Siloso Beach at Waterbomb Singapore 2024

As part of their tour, VIVIZ will perform at the Waterbomb Singapore 2024 festival at Sentosa, Singapore, Siloso Beach. The inaugural edition of the festival will also feature several other artists in the lineup, the list of which is given below:

Alyph

BamBam

BIBI

Haven

Kid Milli

Kwon Eun-bi

Lullaboy

Sandara Park

Sorn

Team Bebe

VIVIZ is a K-pop group consisting of Eunha, Sinb, and Umji. The group, started by BPM Entertainment, released its debut EP, Beam of Prism, on February 9, 2022. The album peaked at number 2 on the Korean album chart.

The group is best known for its third EP, Various, which was released on January 31, 2023. The EP peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and at number 40 on the Japanese album chart.