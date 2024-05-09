Do you have to watch Gen V before The Boys season 4?

With the expanding universe of The Boys on Prime Video, viewers are now presented with a new dilemma: whether to watch Gen V, the series' first live-action spinoff, before diving into the much-awaited Season 4. This query is especially striking considering the intertwined nature of both series, as suggested by show creator Eric Kripke, in an interview with Men's Health in 2023.

Whilst the show persists in captivating audiences with its severe and ironically amusing depiction of super-powered beings, Gen V introduces an extra layer to the narrative, possibly enriching the viewing enjoyment for enthusiasts of the original series. However, it's not necessary that you have to watch it.

This article explores the correlation between Gen V and The Boys Season 4, providing viewpoints to assist in deciding the viewing order that best fits your inclinations.

Should I watch Gen V or The Boys first?

Homelander (Image via Prime Video)

When deciding whether to watch Gen V or The Boys first, consider the narrative structure and how each series enhances the other. According to Eric Kripke, Gen V sets the stage for Season 4, particularly through its post-credits scene and significant character crossovers.

Gen V uncovers a crucial storyline element, that is, a virus with the ability to eliminate the Supes— which occupies a core position in the forthcoming installment of The Boys. This correlation implies that viewing Gen V might offer greater background and a more comprehensive grasp of the occurrences evolving in Season 4.

However, Kripke also says that it’s not mandatory to watch Gen V to follow the storyline of the show. The shows are designed to be stand-alone, allowing viewers to enjoy either series independently without feeling lost.

Essentially, if you are invested in the overarching narrative and character development, starting with Gen V might enhance your experience of Season 4. Otherwise, jumping straight into the 4th season continues to be a viable and enjoyable option.

Did any The Boys characters appear in Gen V?

William Butcher (Image via Prime Video)

Gen V does more than just expand the superhero universe, it directly integrates key characters from the original series, weaving a tighter narrative web between the two shows. Notable appearances include Jessie T. Usher as A-Train and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, alongside P.J. Byrne reprising his role as director Adam Bourke.

These cross-overs are there to bridge the gap between the two shows, maintaining the consistency and profundity of the interconnected world of the franchise. Having these characters involved in Gen V is important because it sets up the storylines that will be explored in Season 4, especially with this new virus introduced in the spinoff. Seeing familiar faces in Gen V also adds depth to the spinoff's story.

When will The Boys Season 4 come out?

Homelander (Image via Prime Video)

Excitement is mounting for the 4th installment, with enthusiasts eager to witness how the developments of Gen V will impact the unfolding narrative. The Boys Season 4 is set to debut on Prime Video on June 13, 2024, commencing with three episodes.

Season 4 promises to dig into the fallout from the superhero-killing virus and the ongoing presidential campaign with Claudia Doumit's character, Victoria Neuman. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Season 4, especially because these storylines from Gen V are anticipated to be major components.

This structured approach to the expanding universe of The Boys and Gen V ensures that whether you choose to explore the spinoff first or dive directly into the new season, the experience will be full of depth, suspense, and dark humor that fans of the franchise love.

