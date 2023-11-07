5 shows to watch while waiting for Gen V season 2

Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys, a superhero show, on Prime Video. This series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023, wrapping up with its episode titled The Guardians of Godolkin on November 3, 2023. It revolves around the students enrolled at Godolkin University, an institution operated by Vought International, the leading corporation in the superhero sector.

The university is home to superpowered entities known as supes. They face different challenges to secure rewarding contracts with Vought. But with a plot twist, they soon uncover a threat that has the potential to shatter everything they cherish. The show is a witty and R-rated series that explores the lives of young and ambitious people.

Gen V received positive reviews from both fans and critics. The show is known for its multilayered character sketches and interesting plotline, which makes it one of the most-watched shows on Prime Video. However, there are many other shows that offer similar action and drama like Gen V, such as Invincible and Misfits. Fans can follow these shows until season 2 of Gen V graces the screen.

From Invincible to Misfits: Top 5 shows for Gen V fans anticipating season 2

1) Invincible

Invincible is similar to the Gen V series. (Image via Amazon Studios)

Invincible is a show on Amazon Prime Video that combines animation and superheroes in a new way. It is based on a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

The show tells the story of Mark Grayson, a young man who inherits superpowers from his father, Omni-Man, the world’s best hero. But Mark finds out that his father is not as good as he appears, and he has to deal with the hard truths of being a hero in a world full of evil and corruption.

Both Gen V and Invincible portray the real and bloody effects of superpowered fights, as well as the emotional and moral challenges of living in a world where heroes are not always what they seem. The show has finished two seasons, and a third one is coming soon. Season 2 was released on November 3, 2023, and the third season is expected to come out in 2024.

2) The Boys

The Boys is a show on Amazon Prime Video. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Inspired by a comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys set the stage for Gen V. The show is about a team of vigilantes who fight against evil superheroes who misuse their powers and fame.

The series shows how a group of vigilantes try to stop the bad and cruel superheroes, who are owned and promoted by a big company called Vought International. It is famous for its dark humor and graphic violence, and it delves deeply into topics such as greed and media manipulation. The show criticizes the common ideas of the superhero genre, showing a more realistic view of the world in which superheroes exist.

The show has been liked and praised by critics and fans, becoming one of the most-watched shows on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol is a superhero team from DC that is similar to Gen V. (Image via DC)

Doom Patrol is a superhero series from DC that is similar to Gen V, developed by Jeremy Carver. The eponymous team first appeared in a comic book called My Greatest Adventure #80 in June 1963. Writers Arnold Drake and Bob Haney and artist Bruno Premiani were behind the creation of the team.

Doom Patrol is a group of superheroes who have been hurt and rejected by society. Each member had a terrible accident that gave them superpowers but also made them ugly and damaged. The scientist Chief Niles Caulder brings together three super-powered outcasts, Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man, to use their powers for the good of the world.

4) The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is a popular show on Netflix. (Image via Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is a popular show on Netflix that is based on a comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The show is about a family of adopted siblings who have superpowers and try to stop the end of the world. It has had three seasons so far, and a fourth and final season is expected to come out in 2024.

The Umbrella Academy and Gen V are similar because they follow the same themes, such as struggles in life, family problems, etc. In The Umbrella Academy, characters have to face their own problems, their family conflicts, and the danger of looming doom. It tells the story of a broken family of adopted children who come together to find out how their father died and how to stop the world from ending.

5) Misfits

Misfits ran for about five seasons. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Misfits is a British science fiction show on E4, also available on Amazon Prime Video. The show is about a group of young offenders who get supernatural powers after a weird storm. They have to work in a community service program, where they face many problems and dangers. The show started on November 12, 2009, and ended on December 11, 2013, in its fifth season.

Both Gen V and Misfits are black comedies that mix humor and violence and boast ensemble casts that include diverse and complex characters. They contain mature content such as profanity, s*xual acts, drug use, and graphic violence. Having ratings of TV-MA, both series often satirize the superhero genre and explore the dark side of having superpowers.

While fans wait for Gen V season 2, there are many other exciting series to watch in the meantime, as mentioned above.