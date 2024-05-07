The Roast of Tom Brady: 5 jokes that stole the show

The Roast of Tom Brady was special-aired live on May 5, 2024, on Netflix, during the ongoing Netflix Is A Joke festival. The Roast of Tom Brady was alternately titled The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner played a good sport to agree to be roasted by former associates, rivals, comedians, actors and many more to pull jokes on him.

For the uninitiated, The Roast of Tom Brady was an extension of Comedy Central Roasts that have roasted distinguished personalities like Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, Justin Beiber, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, James Franco and many more.

The Roast of Tom Brady had Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Tom Brady and Casey Patterson as executive producers. Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross also played hosts to the show.

The Roast of Tom Brady: Five Jokes that stood out in the show

At The Roast of Tom Brady show, while all attendees contributed funny cracks on the roasted, Tom Brady, some stood out for their quips. It's worth a mention here that Brady's repartees were equally funny and in good humor.

#1 Nikki Glaser about Brady's divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Nikki's roasts got huge applause from the audience (Image via X@Netflix)

"Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu."

The jab was about Tom Brady's divorce from his wife Gisele after she had an affair with her karate instructor.

Many more of the roastees like Kevin Hart, mentioned Gisele. However, Nikki's neat joke about Brady's personal episode had no parallel and had the audience roaring with laughter.

#2 Julian Edelman's joke about Brady's Botox treatments

Julian was tongue-in-cheek with his jokes on Brady (Image via X@Netflix)

"When we played together, Tom, you used to scream, ‘Laser focus! Laser focus!’ Now that’s what he screams at his plastic surgeon. Who’s laughing now Tom? Not you, because your face can’t move, and you don’t have a sense of humor."

The gag was related to the well-known fact about Brady using Botox injections on his face. He had started to use the treatments more than a decade ago. At the time there were rumors about him getting plastic surgery done on his face, which were later refuted.

However, Julian pulls the gag on plastic surgery and laser treatments after pointing out that Brady cannot laugh because of the effects of Botox.

#3 Peyton Manning's jibe at Brady's crypto connection

Peyton Manning's jibe's included cryptocurrency references (Image via X@Netflix)

"Tom is making a donation to every one of his former teammates’ charities that came here tonight. And I gotta tell you, Tom, that is first class. Hey fellas, don’t let him pay you in crypto."

The reference to this was Brady's connection to cryptocurrency. Tom Brady was the brand ambassador of FTX, a cryptocurrency trading platform. The company announced bankruptcy in 2022, and following lawsuits named Brady among other celebrities.

Even Nikki Glaser pulled a jibe on the same asking Brady how he fell for that. She joked about Rob Gronkowski, also present at The Roast of Tom Brady, saying that even he would recognize a cryptocurrency as "me know that's not real money".

#4 Jeff Ross roasting Brady for being an example for future generations

Comedian Jeff Ross was one of the hosts with Kevin Hart (Image via Netflix)

"Tom, I wanted you to be our first G.O.A.T. to be roasted, because you’re an example to future generations. If you work hard, eat right, film the other team’s practices, deflate the balls and have the NFL make new rules just for you, you too can be the third-most famous guy in a Dunkin Donuts commercial."

The reference was to the 2015 Deflategate scandal, where the NFL responded to Brady and the Patriots for tampering with the inflation of the footballs.

Some rules were changed after the incident. Brady's team was also accused of filming the signals of the opposing teams' coaches. It was popularly called the Spygate scandal.

#5 Brady's repartee to Jeff Ross's Deflategate quip

Tom Brady got back to most of the jokes with a fitting repartee. (Image via Netflix)

"Remember deflategate? The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more probable than not that I was generally aware that someone may have deflated my footballs. You could have just given me the $20 million, and I would have just told you I f**king did it."

While hilarious in itself, the jest brought in an unbelievable reaction from fans who wondered whether the football star had finally confessed to his deeds. The Roast of Tom Brady show helped fans appreciate the lighter side of the football player.

The Roast of Tom Brady: Unexpected events at the show

Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and Will Ferrell were also at the show (Image via X@Netflix)

Kim Kardashian was present at the show and made many self-deprecating jokes. At one point she compared Brady's looks with that of her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner. In return, Tom Brady responded by thanking her for being there despite dreading to leave her kids with their father.

Ben Affleck was also one of the surprise guests who roasted Brady. Actor Will Ferrell turned up dressed as Ron Burgundy from The Anchorman series. He appreciated the G.O.A.T. by claiming to get lost in his eyes and making him question his sexuality.

The Roast of Tom Brady went on for three hours, and the audience was pre-warned against "cancel culture". The show has been PG-rated on Netflix.

Watch The Roast of Tom Brady, available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback