How long is The Roast of Tom Brady? Runtime and other details explored

NFL star Tom Brady became the butt of the joke during Netflix's live comedy special The Roast of Tom Brady. The show was part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest that began on May 2 and is set to end on May 12, 2024.

Also dubbed The Greatest Roast Of All Time, the show was hosted by Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, in what Netflix calls its first ever Live, unedited, and uncensored comedy event. As per Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the synopsis for the show reads:

"Seven-time world champion and modern day legend tackles the biggest challenge of his career. Watch as Tom Brady gets his cleats held to the fire by the Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, alongside famous friends & frenemies in an unforgettable night as they try to take down the GOAT."

The Roast of Tom Brady has a runtime of three hours and four minutes. Besides Kevin Hart, several celebrities appeared as guests to participate in throwing insults at the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Where to watch The Roast of Tom Brady?

The Roast of Tom Brady comedy show took place on Sunday, May 5 at 8 pm ET (5 pm PT) at the Kia Forum in LA, California. It also aired Live with no edits on the streaming platform Netflix.

The full show, which runs for over three hours, is now available for fans to stream exclusively on Netflix. Viewers can make use of any of the three available subscription plans - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium - to access the streaming service and watch the comedy show.

The current Standard plan with ads costs $6.99 per month, which allows users access to "all but a few movies and TV shows" and unlimited mobile games. The Standard plan without ads costs $15.49 per month with unrestricted access to all the content. An additional member can be added for a monthly fee of $7.99.

The Premium plan costs a steep $22.99 per month and comes with perks such as viewing content in 4k Ultra HD on four different devices. Additionally, it supports an enhanced "spatial audio" feature and allows two extra members for a monthly charge of $7.99.

Who all feature in The Roast of Tom Brady?

Besides Tom Brady and Kevin Hart, several guests appeared in the show to take part in the roasting session. From comedians to colleagues and friends, here is a list of the cast of The Roast of Tom Brady:

Jeff Ross

Bert Kreischer

Tom Segura

Nikki Glaser

Randy Moss

Andrew Schulz

Tony Hinchcliffe

Sam Jay

Julian Edelman

Drew Bledsoe

Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick

Will Ferrell

Kim Kardashian

Peyton Manning

Dana White

Other celebrities who were in attendance included the likes of Ben Affleck, Jim Gaffigan, Amanda Kloots, Hasan Minhaj, Richard Kind, Chelsea Handler, Dane Cook, Rodney Harrison, and Matt Light.

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Casey Patterson, Jeff Clanagan, and Tom Brady himself for Hartbeat. It is currently available to stream on Netflix.