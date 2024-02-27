The Accountant 2 with Ben Affleck and John Bernthal confirmed: Here’s all you need to know

An exclusive report by Variety, released on Monday, February 26, 2024, confirmed that the 2016 film The Accountant is set to have a sequel titled The Accountant 2. The report also noted that the film will feature Ben Affleck and John Bernthal in their previous roles as Christian and Braxton (Brax) Wolff, respectively.

The Accountant 2 is reportedly the second part of the planned The Accountant trilogy. The first part saw Affleck as an autistic accountant handling the books for some of the most dangerous criminals and organizations in the world. Released in 2016, the first part of the trilogy received widespread acclaim, leading fans to wait eagerly for the sequel.

Apart from Ben Affleck and John Bernthal reprising their roles, The Accountant 2 will also be directed by Gavin O'Connor, who directed the 2016 film. According to the same Variety report, the film will be developed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Filming for The Accountant 2 will begin in March 2024

The Variety report stated that production tax incentives through California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program have benefited multiple projects. The Accountant 2 is one of the 15 films that have been granted production tax credits from the state of California. This, in turn, has helped in fast-tracking its production process.

Colleen Bell, the executive director of the California Film Commission made a statement about the same noting that they were proud to have the projects on board.

“We’re proud to welcome these projects, highlighting California’s resilience and continued prominence in the film industry," Bell said.

The filming for The Accountant 2 is set to begin tentatively on March 15, 2024, per a Deadline exclusive report. Affleck, who is directing the Netflix original film Animals will join the production for the sequel as soon as he is done with the project.

While most of the cast for The Accountant 2 is unknown, it has been confirmed that Ben Affleck and John Bernthal will play the same roles from the first film. Affleck would resume his previous role as the titular accountant Christian Wolff with Bernthal playing the role of his long-lost brother, Braxton Wolff, who is a hitman. It is worth noting that Bernthal's character will get more screen time in the sequel as compared to the first film.

A still from The Accountant (image via Warner Bros.)

In the first film, John Bernthal's character Braxton worked for Lamar Blackburn (John Lithgow), who was the primary antagonist of the film. However, the character will not be part of The Accountant 2 as Blackburn was killed at the end of the film.

The sequel is being directed keeping a third installment in mind. Speaking to CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, director Gavin O'Connor said that he always wanted the series to be a trilogy.

"So, I've always wanted to do three because what, the second one's going to be more with -- we're going to integrate his brother into the story. So there'll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie's going to be, I call it, 'Rain Man on steroids.' The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture," O'Connor added.

The details about the sequel are kept strictly under wraps with only Affleck and Benrthal being confirmed to reprise their roles. It is expected that the sequel will pick up from the events shown after the first film.