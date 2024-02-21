The Punisher returns as Daredevil: Born Again reveals leaked set photos 

After many rumors, it looks like it's finally confirmed that Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again. Bernthal was recently spotted on the set of the series in costume, and it looks like the character has received a makeover as Bernthal's Frank Castle was spotted donning a hood and the classic Punisher logo.

It would be wise to note that Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed Jon Bernthal's return for Daredevil: Born Again yet, but the set photos are the biggest proof we have received so far the actor is returning to portray the character once more for the series after his solo show on Netflix was canceled.

However, some major spoilers are also attached to the set leaks.

Warning: Potential spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again to follow.

Daredevil: Born Again set leaks sees The Punisher potentially kill a huge character

The set leaks, unfortunately, spoils what looks like a huge moment for the show. In the leak, we can see the Punisher hiding behind covers with what looks like the White Tiger walking into the frame and being shot in the head by Castle. While White Tiger could still be alive, for now, it does look like he bites the dust here.

However, it's still great to see that the Punisher is back in action in Daredevil: Born Again. Jon Bernthal's version of the character was a fan favorite of the Netflix era of Marvel, and many fans have been waiting for him to return since then.

Bernthal's return was originally rumored before the series went through an overhaul, and the actor also seemingly confirmed his return by posting a picture of the Punisher on his socials right as the rumors picked up. This is the first time that Bernthal has suited up as the character after last appearing in The Punisher Season 2.

Bernthal originally made his debut as the Punisher in Daredevil Season 2 and went toe-to-toe with Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Following that, he received his own spinoff show that adapted his origins and was also beloved by the fans. However, due to Netflix losing the rights to Marvel's characters, the show wasn't renewed which did leave many disappointed.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming following its overhaul

The show underwent some significant changes back in September when the original writers and directors were let go as Marvel Studios believed the show wasn't working. Following that, they hired Dario Scarpadane, who is best known for his work on The Punisher, to be the new showrunner and also got Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to be the new directors.

Following the overhaul, the return for many of the original Daredevil supporting characters was confirmed as well. Fan favorites Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Wilson Bethel who portrayed Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Benjamin Poindexter aka Bullseye, respectively, were confirmed to return for Daredevil: Born Again as well, following set leaks.

We can expect Bernthal's involvement in the show to have been affected by the overhaul as well, but it will be interesting to see how he fits into the show. Daredevil: Born Again currently doesn't have a release date, but it will premiere exclusively on Disney+.

