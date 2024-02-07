"It's so ugly": Fans disappointed with Bullseye suit as Daredevil Born Again set photos gets leaked

With Daredevil Born Again shooting outdoors, set leaks were going to be inevitable. From those leaks, we have gotten confirmation that Wilson Bethel will indeed be returning as Bullseye for the series, but alongside that, we even got our first look at Bethel in the Bullseye costume, and fans aren't exactly happy about it.

Wilson Bethel will be portraying Bullseye in Born Again for the first time since Daredevil season 3 back in 2018, and while some are happy with him being back in the costume, the general consensus behind the look hasn't been positive.

Wilson Bethel's Bullseye suit on Daredevil Born Again set doesn't hit the mark with fans

While Wilson Bethel's return as Bullseye was first reported by many outlets, Marvel Studios' shared no official confirmation. The actor originally wasn't slated to return to the series, but following the production shutdown in September, the show faced a creative overhaul as previous writers were let go and Dario Scarpadane was brought in to write new material, with the addition of Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead coming in to helm the show.

Bethel's Bullseye suit in Daredevil Born Again is reminiscent of his classic supervillain look from the comics. Being closer to artist Marco Checchetto's illustration of the character, the suit maintains a grounded look with a purplish blue color. However, it does lack the classic logo of the character from the comics.

Following the first look at Bethel's suit from Daredevil Born Again being leaked online, fans weren't exactly keen on its design. Many took issue with how the suit doesn't resemble its comic counterpart too well and looks way too grounded, with one X user even commenting that the suit "looks meh."

Fans even took issue with the Bullseye suit not having the classic logo that the supervillain wears in the comics. Many believe that adding the logo would make the suit look better and hope that the suit is a prototype, with the supervillain receiving a better suit later on.

However, it will be exciting to see what Bullseye might be up to in Daredevil Born Again, with Wilson Bethel reprising the role.

Daredevil Born Again to also feature Foggy Nelson and Karen Page

With the show receiving a creative overhaul, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will also be back as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. The actors weren't originally slated to return for the show but were then spotted on the set later on, which drew in much praise from fans.

It also looks like the show will also be loosely adapting Charles Soule's run on Daredevil, with the end of Echo setting up Wilson Fisk to run for mayor of New York. The character Muse will also be one of the villains in the show.

Currently, Daredevil Born Again doesn't have a release date but will stream exclusively on Disney+.