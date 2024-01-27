Daredevil Born Again set leaks confirm Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll's return

Daredevil Born Again has restarted filming once more, and set leaks have confirmed that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are returning as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, respectively. Jeff Sneider previously reported that the actors were set to return, but there was no confirmation from Marvel Studios regarding the news.

The set leaks for Daredevil Born Again feature a plaque with the writing "Nelson, Murdock, Page." This law firm was set up by Foggy Nelson, Matt Murdock, and Karen Page at the end of Daredevil season 3, and so far, it is the biggest confirmation that the fan-favorite characters from the series are returning.

Daredevil Born Again resumes filming

Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll's return probably comes as a part of the retooling behind the scenes for Daredevil Born Again. Originally, the actors weren't poised to reprise their roles. However, in September 2023, the show's production was put on hold as Marvel Studios didn't think the show was working after reviewing the already-shot footage.

After this, Marvel Studios decided to overhaul the series and let go of writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman. They hired writer Dario Scarpadane, best known for working on The Punisher, and enlisted Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to lead the show.

Amidst the returns of Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, it was also reported by ComicBook.com recently that Wilson Bethel will be returning as Bullseye for Daredevil Born Again. Bethel previously portrayed the character in Daredevil season 3. However, the actor's return is still yet to be confirmed.

Amidst the set leaks, it was also confirmed that the supervillain Muse will be a part of the show. Muse's involvement in the Disney+ series was rumored by many for a while, and a mural from the set featuring his name confirmed the news.

Daredevil Born Again to be a continuation of the Netflix series

Daredevil Born Again was set to be a soft reboot of the Netflix series. It wasn't supposed to be a continuation of the original show, which was canceled in 2019 as Netflix's contract with Marvel Studios expired and wasn't renewed. Later, many of the Netflix Marvel shows - including Daredevil - were removed from the streaming service.

They were then added to Disney+, but fans still wondered if the previous shows would remain canon. As further casting for Born Again was revealed, it was clear that Marvel Studios meant for the show to be a soft reboot. This was until the show was put on hold for an overhaul, and following Echo's release, the Netflix Marvel shows were officially added to the MCU timeline on the streaming service.

The news was also confirmed by Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D'Onofrio, who, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said,

“During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now. So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons.”

Daredevil Born Again stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and more. It's unclear when the series will premiere, but it will stream exclusively on Disney+.