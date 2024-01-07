Who is Muse? Everything to know about the enigmatic antagonist from the Marvel universe

According to a leaker, the Marvel villain Muse is reportedly set to be the main antagonist of the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again.

While the news hasn't been confirmed yet, it would be quite an interesting pick to go with, as he's one of the most enigmatic personalities Daredevil has ever faced in the comics.

Muse is a relatively unknown Marvel villain who had a short stint in the comics. While his origins and backstory are unknown, he's a deranged serial killer who thrives on chaos.

Not much is known about him, and even in the wider Marvel fandom, he's just a villain that many hardcore fans know of.

Muse, created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney, first appeared in Daredevil (Vol. 5) #11 in September, 2016. He's a very recent addition to the Daredevil mythos, and in the comics, he has given the Marvel superhero quite a tough time.

As for origins and backstory, there's not much known about him to the point that he never even reveals his name. According to Fandom's Villains Wiki, Muse believed that by killing his victims, he was giving them a purpose by turning them into "works of art."

He has quite a twisted ideology, which makes him even more of a threat than one can imagine.

The source of his powers are unknown, too. Possessing superhuman strength, he has the power to tear apart people with ease, and his body operates like a vortex, which even Daredevil, with his superhuman sense, finds it difficult to to track him. Many believe him to be an Inhuman, as he mostly targets them, but his true nature remains a mystery.

He first made his presence known when he led Blindspot into a warehouse where the dead bodies of his victims were displayed as murals. Daredevil would learn about him as well when he discovered his second mural, and this would set Blindspot and Matt Murdock on his trail.

During one of his first appearances, Muse would kidnap a judge and be followed by Blindspot into the sewers. However, Muse would realise that Blindspot has been following him, and he would capture him as well.

Daredevil would then track him down and put a stop to him. This would lead to him getting arrested, but Muse would simply escape and go on to vandalise much of New York.

In one of their final encounters, Blindspot defeated him, but rather than accept defeat, the villain decided to control his own fate and decided to jump into the fire. His ideology stemmed from the fact that he didn't understand why the heroes cared so much about his victims and wanted to show the world the beauty of his art.

While it has not been confirmed yet, DanielRPK - who is a well known MCU leaker - said that he will be the main antagonist of Daredevil: Born Again. As of now, the only villain who's confirmed to appear in the show has been Kingpin, so it could be that Muse might appear as a minor antagonist in the series.

The show is going through an overhaul, as Marvel Studios wasn't satisfied with the work done previously and is aiming to reshoot the series in 2024. Here's hoping that we get to see Muse in the series.