Will Ben Affleck’s Daredevil appear in Deadpool 3? Rumor suggests

Deadpool 3 is turning into another huge multiversal fan-fest as it is about to do what Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did to a certain extent. Using the multiverse, Kevin Feige is bringing all the celebrated Marvel heroes of the past into the MCU.

No Way Home brought in several Spider-Man villains along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers. Following this, Multiverse of Madness brought back Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Anson Mount’s Black Bolt. Now, Deadpool 3 will not only unite Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson with Hugh Jackman’s Logan but it will also bring several other mutants and along with some other old Fox characters. One of those could turn out to be Daredevil, and a rumor suggests that it may be Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck was recently spotted on the set of Deadpool 3

Ben Affleck as Daredevil (Image via Marvel)

Ben Affleck recently took his exit from DC through the latest The Flash movie. While most fans were left wondering if he would still return as Batman, they might end up seeing him as a different superhero in a different franchise altogether. As per a new rumor from industry insider KC Walsh (via Cinemablend), Affleck has been spotted on the Deadpool 3 set.

It is known that the latest Deadpool movie began filming in May 2023 and is continuing its principal photography in England. So, the new report about Ben Affleck could be true. However, Walsh’s report did not confirm which character Affleck would be playing, but it’s safe to assume that in a multiversal movie featuring old Fox-Marvel characters, the audience might see Affleck as Daredevil.

What Charlie Cox previously said about a Daredevil and Deadpool crossover

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image via Marvel)

MCU’s current Daredevil, Charlie Cox, mentioned that Matt Murdock and Wade Wilson could team up in the latter’s film because the “tone” of his project is quite similar to Daredevil: Born Again. While attending a panel at German Comic-Con in Dortmund (via Murdocklorian on Twitter) in December 2022, he said:

“Because of the tone of our show, I think there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool. Would be really cool.”

Hence, it’s possible that Ryan Reynolds and other actors related with the project heard what Cox had to say. But before a team up with Cox’s Daredevil, viewers might see Deadpool bid farewell to Ben Affleck’s Daredevil from the 2003 movie, which was produced by Fox.

However, fans need to take the “Daredevil in Deadpool 3” rumor with a grain of salt for now. Even if it does end up being true, the audience should still expect Ben Affleck to only have a cameo in the film at best.

Every other character rumored for Deadpool 3

Deadpool meets the X-Men (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming Deadpool movie already packs several characters besides Jackman’s Logan and Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. This includes actor Stefan Kapičić’s Colossus, who has been confirmed to be back for the film. Along with them, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden are rumored to return as Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Furthermore, the rumor mill suggested that Deadpool 3 could bring Marvel’s first family, the original Fantastic Four from Fox’s two old movies into the mix. With the latest Ben Affleck rumor, this old Fantastic Four rumor has also got some major backing as Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy seem to be uniting all major Fox-Marvel characters in the Deadpool crossover event.

Deadpool 3 arrives on May 3, 2024.

