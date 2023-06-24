Will Ben Affleck’s Batman return after The Flash?

The Flash recently brought Ben Affleck’s Batman back for possibly his final appearance. He alerted Barry about the ramifications of messing with time and then left in his car. Sadly, he was not seen again after that moment, and fans have been left asking if he will be back in any of the upcoming DC movies.

Towards the end of the film, when Barry altered the timeline again, he expected to see the return of Batfleck. But instead, he ended up meeting George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne. So, the fate of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne hangs in the balance as he is lost somewhere in DC’s multiverse. But will he return?

Ben Affleck’s return as Batman is unlikely after The Flash

James Gunn confirmed that George Clooney will not be the Batman in his rebooted DCU. So, we expect to see an entirely new actor play Batman in The Brave and the Bold. As far as Ben Affleck’s future as Batman is concerned, he seems to be done with the role.

He had filmed a cameo for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom when the movie was delayed and placed after The Flash. But the hiring of James Gunn as DC Studios’ co-president caused the ending of The Flash to change. Since George Clooney was brought in as Bruce Wayne and Aquaman 2 is supposed to take place in the same Universe, Affleck’s cameo in the film is likely to be scrapped.

In his recent podcast, Kevin Smith stated that Warner Bros. might bring Ben Affleck back for a film based on The Dark Knight Returns in the future, as it could happen in one of DC’s Elseworlds stories. But it’s quite likely that Batfleck is done for good unless James Gunn plans to do a multiversal crossover in the future.

Every canceled movie that Ben Affleck’s Batman was almost a part of

Besides Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Ben Affleck would have appeared in multiple DCEU movies, if the franchise had been successful. After Justice League, he was famously directing The Batman. But since he couldn’t finish the story, Matt Reeves was hired. Surprisingly, Reeves opted to do a Batman movie independent of the DCEU. Hence, Affleck’s movie was canceled and Robert Pattinson was hired.

But, besides his solo movie, Affleck would have been a mainstay in two Justice League sequels following Zack Snyder's Justice League. He would have had a short role in Batgirl before Michael Keaton was hired for it. Lastly, we may have seen him in The Flash 2, if Walter Hamada was still the head of DC Films.

Back when The Flash was being shot, Walter Hamada was the leader of DC Films. It was his plan to keep Keaton around as the main Batman of DCEU. But, in an alternate post-credits scene of The Flash, we would have seen Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne as well.

In the scene, as soon as Barry would have entered his home, one of the screens at his home would have played a message from Affleck’s Bruce Wayne. He would have revealed that he and the other Justice League members are stuck somewhere in the Multiverse and needed saving. So, The Flash 2 would have been about Barry saving Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and other Justice Leaguers.

