Wilson Bethel to reportedly return as Bullseye in Daredevil Born Again

Wilson Bethel will reportedly be returning as Bullseye in Daredevil Born Again. First reported by ComicBook.com and later corroborated by Deadline, the actor will apparently be suiting up as the Marvel supervillain once more for the upcoming series. However, it's uncertain what his role in the show will be.

Fans should note that Wilson Bethel's return in Daredevil Born Again still hasn't been confirmed by Marvel. He is, however, one of the other few actors who is being brought back from the Netflix series. Bethel's character was a major part of the previous show, and it looks like the supervillain will be once again bumping heads with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

Bullseye to reportedly return alongside Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in Daredevil Born Again

Daredevil Born Again went through a huge overhaul that saw Marvel Studios let go of previous writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, back in September, as they believed the show wasn't working in its entirety. Following this, they hit the pause button on the series to see what exactly could have been done and how to move forward.

As almost the entire first half of the 18-episode season was shot, Marvel Studios decided to bring in new showrunner Dario Scarpadane—best known for The Punisher—who was set to write a brand new pilot and retool the series. Following his hiring, Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead came onboard as well.

Originally, the series was set to be a new take on the Daredevil saga, but following Daredevil Born Again's overhaul, Marvel Studios decided to make this a continuation of the Netflix series. The news was then later confirmed by Vincent D'Onofrio as well, who plays Kingpin in the show.

As part of the overhaul, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll were set to return as well. They played Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, respectively, on Netflix's Daredevil series. Fans feel Wilson Bethel's return is a result of that overhaul as well, because the actor wasn't previously poised to come back.

Bullseye was last seen in Daredevil season 3

Wilson Bethel first starred as Benjamin Poindexter (Bullseye's real identity) in Daredevil season 3. He was one of the primary antagonists of that season, alongside D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and the storyline focused on his origins of becoming Bullseye. The season saw Kingpin hire him to impersonate Daredevil and ruin his image in the public eye.

As a supervillain, Bullseye is someone who possesses great accuracy and can turn any object into a throwable weapon. While in the Daredevil series, Poindexter hadn't fully adopted that persona, season three of the show did set him up at the end to become the classic villain from the comics that would be further explored in season four.

However, that would likely never materialize, as season four would be later on cancelled by Netflix. Yet, with the Netflix series now being canon to Daredevil Born Again, there is a good chance fans will be able to see Poindexter's storyline be picked up from where it was originally left off.

Daredevil Born Again currently doesn't have a release date, but is filming right now.