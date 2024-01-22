Will Daredevil Born Again still have 18 episodes? Vincent D'Onofrio offers disappointing update

Amidst the creative overhaul of Daredevil Born Again, it looks like the show is set to have fewer than the 18 episodes that were originally promised by Kevin Feige. In a recent interview with Wilson Fisk, actor Vincent D'Onofrio revealed to ComicBook.com that the number of episodes in the series is constantly fluctuating.

This unfortunately means that Daredevil Born Again will have fewer episodes than it was originally intended to have. While it remains unclear how many episodes the series might actually end up having, fans will surely be disappointed to know this, as many had been looking forward to the highly anticipated series.

Vincent D'Onofrio offers disappointing update regarding Daredevil Born Again's episode count

It was originally announced by Kevin Feige at Hall H of San Diego Comic Con that Charlie Cox's superhero was set to return to the small screens with Daredevil Born Again. He also announced that the series would have 18 episodes in total and would be premiering exclusively on Disney+.

Following that, the show went into production in mid-2023, but following the writers' and actors' strike, the production of the series was put on hold. Following the completion of the writers' strike in October, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Daredevil: Born Again was set to receive a creative overhaul as Marvel let go of lead writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman in September.

It came as a result of Marvel Studios reviewing the footage and believing that the show wasn't entirely working. With almost half the episodes already being shot, Marvel then brought in Dario Scarpadane as the showrunner, who is best known for working on The Punisher, and also hired Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct the series.

However, it looks like, amidst the creative change, the series might have less than the 18 episodes that were originally promised. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Vincent D'Onofrio said:

"The amount of episodes keeps fluctuating, so I don't really know the number that we're at right now. But it seems like there are a few shows that could work with more episodes, then some that just need eight or 10 or six. Echo is like five."

He added:

"I think this show could definitely work with more episodes, and I know that Charlie is, and I am too, happy to do that. But the number keeps fluctuating. I think you're gonna have to wait for an official announcement, because I don't want to say a number that we're going to do because I'm not even quite sure what it is."

This wouldn't be the first Marvel project facing a creative overhaul, as Captain America: Brave New World is also set to be going through reshoots soon, as per Deadline. Daredevil Born Again is also reportedly resuming its filming in a few weeks.

Recently, both Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Charlie Cox's Daredevil reprised their roles in Echo as that show set up the Mayor Fisk storyline for Daredevil Born Again. However, when the latter will come out remains unknown.