Top 5 most violent comic book characters

In comic books, we have several characters who fight their opponents without using unnecessary violence. However, there are some powerful who don't hold back in terms of violence.

These characters can use everything around them as a weapon and bring down their opponent using the most violent acts. And if you’re intrigued to learn more about these characters, here’s the complete list.

Top 5 violent comic book characters

5) Bullseye

Bullseye is a psychopath assassin (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Comics' Bullseye is a psychopath assassin who made his first appearance in Daredevil #131 in 1976. He usually kills people to work on his attacking skills. Moreover, he has the capability to throw any projectile weapon towards his target with accuracy and strength.

Even if he doesn't have any superpowers, the man is no less than any superhero. He takes contracts to eliminate people. Some of his accomplishments include tearing a person's throat by throwing a playing card, slashing a person's throat with a straw, and more.

Apart from these, he is also a skilled hand-to-hand combatant who can even give a hard time to his rivals Daredevil and Spider-Man.

4) Wolverine

Wolverine holds incredible fighting skills (Image via Marvel)

Wolverine is one of the oldest Marvel Comic characters that one can remember. When he first appeared in the original Hulk, he was seen battling the massive monster. Not only does he have incredible fighting skills, but is also good at self-healing. So, no one could ever harm him easily.

With his animal-like features, he is a tough target to knock down in battle. Also, his excellent sense of smell lets him find his enemies within no time. If he gets irate, there's no way to stop him. He is definitely one of the most violent members of X-Men.

3) Carnage

Carnage is a supervillain with violent nature (Image via Marvel)

Cletus Kasady is a sadistic serial killer who has a really violent nature. Once, he disposed of a girl who just wanted to date him. He crossed all the limits when he burned an entire orphanage. Before he was taken to prison, he had already killed 11 people and was dreaming of massacring more.

He later evolved into the supervillain Carnage and became more brutal and powerful as a symbiote merged into his body during the prison breakout. And nothing could be worse than a psychopath gaining alien powers and becoming more evil.

After escaping prison, Carnage committed a dozen murders. What was disturbing was that in every crime scene, the deplorable villain wrote his name with his own blood. Carnage was so powerful that even Spider-Man couldn’t match his powers. So, Peter takes Venom’s help to bring down Carnage once and for all.

2) Hit Girl

Hit-Girl is a costumed superhero (Image via Kick-ass comics)

Hit-Girl comes from Mark Miller's Kick-Ass. Don't judge the girl by her size and looks. She is a great fighter who knows how to use swords, guns and knives. The pint-sized warrior also does not spare anyone who comes in her way or tries to harm her.

Her hand-to-hand combat skills are unmatched by any other character in the Kick-ass universe. Ever since Mindy was a child, her father, Damon Macready, trained her to be an assassin. The little girl went onto become a costumed superhero with her father.

Initially, she had Damon fighting beside her during the fights. However, after he was killed, she started to work on her fighting abilities and avenged her father by brutally killing the people who were responsible.

1) Blade

Enter captionBlade receive his superpowers from Morbius (Image via Marvel)

Blade, or Eric Cross Brooks, is definitely one of the deadliest characters in Marvel comics. Eric is immune to Vampires’ bites, thanks to an enzyme present in his blood. He is the perfect weapon against Vampires who hunt humans to stay alive.

Before getting superpowers from Morbius, Blade relied on his swordsmanship to battle vampires. The only way to kill vampires is to cut off their heads, and Blade was really good at completing the job.

Both in comics and in movies, Blade didn’t shy away from taking down his enemies in the most brutal fashion. Violence and gore are everyday life for Blade in a world full of blood-thirsty vampires.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul