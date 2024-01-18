Looks like there just might be good news for fans who have been waiting for Daredevil Born Again. Leaker Jeff Sneider has claimed that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are set to reprise their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in the upcoming series that is set to premiere on Disney+.

Originally, Foggy Nelson and Karen Page weren't supposed to return for Daredevil Born Again. The latest report about their involvement comes as a huge surprise, considering the series is currently going through an overhaul, with the production set to start from scratch again.

Foggy Nelson and Karen Page have been a huge part of the Daredevil mythos. Besides the comics, the duo had a huge presence in Netflix's Daredevil series, and Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll's performances received huge acclaim not just from critics but also from fans.

Foggy Nelson is best known for being Matt Murdock's best friend while also running a law firm alongside him. Meanwhile, Karen Page is one of Murdock's main romantic interests in the comics. The show treats these relationships the same way.

Fans were a bit upset when it was revealed that neither Elden Henson nor Deborah Ann Woll was approached to return for Daredevil Born Again. However, in September 2023, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the series was set to receive an overhaul, which would see Marvel Studios bring in new writers to develop the show from scratch.

It was then claimed by @CanWeGetSomeToast, a popular MCU leaker on X, that Foggy Nelson was set to be killed off in the reboot show and that it would cause Matt Murdock to hang up the Daredevil suit. Considering just how huge of a role Foggy played in Daredevil's stories, this decision certainly would have caused a lot of backlash.

During that time, though, it was unclear exactly what was to happen to Karen Page. However, with Jeff Sneider having a reliable track record in the industry, there is a good chance that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are set to return to the series.

It was also recently confirmed by Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk and is one of Daredevil's main antagonists, that the Netflix shows have officially been made canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He added that Daredevil Born Again is to be a continuation of the series with the same version of the characters.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fisk said:

“During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now.’”

He added:

“So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons.”

Daredevil Born Again currently has no release date.