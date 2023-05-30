Deborah Ann Woll offers disappointing update regarding Karen Page return

Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page in Netflix's Daredevil and The Punisher series has recently shed light on whether or not she will return in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

The upcoming series will bring back the likes of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and even Jon Bernthal's Punisher. However, there are two glaring absences, one being Woll's Karen Page and the other being Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson. Additionally, Ayelet Zurer, who played Vanessa Fisk in Netflix's Daredevil was later recast with Sandrine Holt set to take on the role in Born Again.

Deborah Ann Woll had earlier revealed in an interview with Den of Geek that she would jump at the opportunity to play Page again but later revealed on Twitter that she had not been contacted by Marvel Studios. Following this, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Woll and Henson would not reprise their roles as Page and Nelson, respectively in the Disney+ Daredevil reboot.

Woll has now offered another update regarding a Karen Page reprisal and it is a rather upsetting one.

Deborah Ann Woll reveals that she currently has no plans to reprise her role as Karen Page in the MCU or appear in the DC Universe

Deborah Ann Woll says she currently has no plans to return as Karen Page (Image via Netflix/Marvel)

Deborah Ann Woll recently attended the ICC Con Event in Nashville, Tennesse, alongside her former co-stars from Daredevil, Royce Johnson, Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio. At the event, she made it clear to fans that she had no plans to ever return as Karen Page or even join the DC Universe.

As per The Direct, she said:

"You know, this was so cool to be a part of [Daredevil], and I think it was such a unique little corner of the MCU that felt really special... I'm really happy with what I've had, and there is no plans for me so far on either side of the comic book universe, but I'm so grateful for the experience that I had."

Deborah Ann Woll also expressed doubt about whether she could join the DC Universe after having appeared in a Marvel project after she was asked if she was involved in any upcoming project from James Gunn's DC Studios.

She said:

"I don't know—do they let us do that? Am I allowed to cross the streams. I feel like that would be very dangerous... Yea, there's a few people who can do it, but I don't know if I'm one of those lucky few. I don't know about DC."

Ultimately, despite her negative statements regarding a Karen Page return, it remains to be seen whether or not Deborah Ann Woll is concealing the truth about an MCU return like Andrew Garfield did before Spider-Man: No Way Home, or if she has in fact not been contacted by Marvel Studios to reprise her role.

What Deborah Ann Woll's absence in Daredevil: Born Again means for Karen Page

Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page served as a grounding figure to Matt Murdock in his life as both a lawyer and a superhero (Image via Netflix/Marvel)

Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page served as an important figure in the life of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as seen in the Netflix series, where she not only acted as a love interest but also served the purpose of grounding Murdock and not letting him get ahead of himself in his career as a lawyer and a superhero. This is the sole reason why fans are upset about her (and Foggy Nelson's) absence in Daredevil: Born Again.

Moreover, like Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Woll was praised by audiences and fans alike for her performance as Karen Page, with many saying that she was one of the best parts of the show.

As such, the impact of Woll's absence on Karen Page as a character remains to be seen. Especially in regard to how Daredevil and Matt Murdock will be handled by Marvel Studios. It also remains to be seen whether or not the character will be recast.

The absence of Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson has led to fans questioning and debating the canonicity of the Netflix Daredevil series within the MCU and whether or not Born Again is a continuation of the old series.

Perhaps, Page's absence in Born Again could possibly mean that she and Foggy Nelson were killed off-screen, presumably during Thanos' snap, leaving Matt devastated and alone in a world without his two closest friends. However, fans will not know for sure whether or not this is the case until the show's premiere.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere in the Spring of 2024 on Disney+. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the premiere date will be delayed owing to the ongoing writer's strike by the Writer's Guild of America.

