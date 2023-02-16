Is DC Universe bigger than Marvel? The state of the superheroes world in 2023

Both DC and Marvel franchises have a vast array of characters and storylines. While Marvel has generally been more commercially successful at the box office, with the MCU becoming the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, DC has had its fair share of hits as well.

When it comes to comparing the two franchises, the sheer scope of each franchise can make it difficult to declare one as definitively "bigger" than the other, and it depends on how you measure "bigger."

Ultimately, the question of which franchise is bigger may be more a matter of personal opinion than objective fact, and it's likely that fans of both franchises will continue to debate the issue for years to come.

World of superheroes in 2023: Marvel has dominated the movie market in recent years

We can expect the superhero movie craze to still be a major part of the box office by 2023.

The popularity and vastness of each franchise can vary depending on factors such as geography, age group, and personal preference. While Marvel has certainly dominated the movie market in recent years, DC may have a stronger following in the comic book world or vice versa.

Marvel has a definite edge over the competition when it comes to the number of characters in its movies. With the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are able to satisfy their curiosity with new characters and stories. But DC hasn't backed down, making sure to introduce as many heroes as possible.

For worldwide box office grosses, Marvel offers more variety and a higher center point than DC. While some might argue that Marvel has the edge when it comes to cinematic spectacles, comic book connoisseurs and purists still prefer the quality of DC's art and design and their unmatched consistent quality of narrative for decades.

Based on 2022 sales data from Diamond Comic Distributors, Marvel held a larger share of the market than DC, but DC had four of the top 10 best-selling comic book series.

DC had four of the top 10 best-selling comic book series. (Image Via DC)

In terms of box office success, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has grossed over $22 billion worldwide as of 2022, while the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has grossed around $5.5 billion. However, it's worth noting that DC has been around longer and has had many successful movies and TV shows throughout the years.

In terms of comic book sales, Marvel has generally held the top spot in recent years, with titles such as Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men consistently ranking among the best-sellers.

However, DC has also had a strong presence in the comic book world, with titles like Batman, Superman, and Justice League consistently performing well.

Final thoughts

Marvel has been growing bigger than the DC universe. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

As per official sources, the Marvel Database contains around 70,000 characters, while the DC Universe contains around 10,000 characters in total. Overall, the battle between DC and Marvel continues to rage on, both at the box office and in the comic book world.

But taking all the factors into consideration, it looks like Marvel has been growing bigger than the DC universe. As we move further into 2023 and beyond, it will be interesting to see how this ongoing battle plays out and which universe ultimately comes out on top.

Poll : 0 votes