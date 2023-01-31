James Gunn to reveal new DC Extended Universe

The heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have worked hard over the past three months to produce a new beginning for the DC Universe. DC Studios, under the leadership of Gunn and Safran, is set to reveal its new slate for the DC Universe (DCU). The slate will include a mix of movies and series.

The first few projects rumored to be announced will likely include a new Superman movie written by Gunn, exploring an earlier part of Clark Kent's life. The announcement platform is yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect to hear about the first few projects from the new DCU on January 31.

James Gunn's new DCU slate

MCU Alums may join James Gunn's DC Universe: New era of superhero blockbusters on the horizon (Image via Getty Images)

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the master plan for the new DCU, with rumors of certain recasts, franchise reboots, and hints of new characters to come. Although the new DCU offerings will span over eight to ten years, only a few of those projects will be announced on January 31.

One of the announcements expected to come on Tuesday is the new Superman movie, written by Gunn himself. The film will explore an earlier part of Superman's life, with a younger Clark Kent working as a cub reporter in Metropolis and crossing paths with crucial characters such as Lois Lane.

What to expect from the reveal

James Gunn's DC Universe reveals (Image via Getty)

Although James Gunn and Peter Safran have pieced together a decade-long slate, fans need to manage their expectations, as these projects are in the very early stages of development. The first few projects announced will likely be a mix of movies and series, focusing on live-action to garner the most significant reaction.

It remains to be seen where the announcements will come from, with options such as a live stream, pre-recorded announcement video, a series of tweets from Gunn, or articles from Hollywood trade publications. Fans should also not expect much from the cast or crew news, as it is too soon for the production schedule to be developed or for contracts to be negotiated.

However, audiences will still glimpse some of the first projects coming from the new DCU, likely up until 2026. Fans may have gained insight into where Gunn's "biggest [DC] story ever told" is heading, as well as a more unambiguous indication of whether this is a reboot or continuance of the DCEU.

A new era of the DCEU (Image via Warner Bros)

The exact platform on which the announcements will be made remains unknown at this time. Regardless of where they come from, fans can expect to hear about the first few projects from the new DCU on Tuesday, January 31.

Uncovering the future: The next chapter in DC Superhero Films (Image via Getty Images)

Fans can expect a mix of movies and series, focusing on live-action and a glimpse into some of the first projects coming from the new DCU.

