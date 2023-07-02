Netflix Daredevil's stuntman Chris Brewster voices disapproval of Disney+'s reboot

Chris Brewster, the stunt double renowned for his work on Netflix's Daredevil, has publicly aired his concern about the "unforgivable mistake" in Disney+'s reboot, Daredevil: Born Again.

Despite the reprise of Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Marvel Studios has stressed that the Born Again revival on Disney+ will considerably differ from the original Netflix adaptation, thus serving as a form of a soft reboot.

Remarkably, this new venture has decided to forego the inclusion of several key players from the original Netflix series, Chris Brewster being a significant one among them.

Chris Brewster, Charlie Cox's stunt double in Daredevil, recently expressed concerns about the forthcoming Born Again reboot on Disney+ during the Ikuzo Unscripted podcast. He shed light on one "unforgivable mistake" he believes is being committed.

Brewster detailed how Marvel Studios "do not want Born Again to resemble" the Netflix adaptation. As a result, "none of those who contributed to the original series" (especially important crew members) will be involved in the reboot, a decision he branded as an "unforgivable mistake":

"They really, truly don't want it to be anything like the Marvel Netflix Daredevil. So, nobody that worked on the original series, other than the cast that they're bringing back, is coming back.

"And I mean, there were just some truly, truly wonderful that worked on that show and I think they really added to the magic of that show. And I think Marvel's making a big mistake, but what you gonna do?"

When Ikuzo asked if this decision could be reconsidered, Brewster felt it was "likely too late to reverse it now."

Marvel Studios has reportedly already informed those who were part of the original series about their intention to make Disney+'s Born Again markedly different:

"Well, it's probably too late to change it now. Marvel has told every person working on that show that they don't want 'Born Again' to look anything like the Netflix Daredevil series… Trust me, not only did I work on the show, I was one of the biggest fans of the show."

Brewster proceeded to express his fondness for the original Daredevil series, hailing it as "the pinnacle of Marvel's streaming content:"

"I think that the Marvel Netflix 'Daredevil' was a masterpiece. I think that the casting was perfect, I think that every showrunner, every person that worked on the show was genius.

It was an incredible experience and, I mean, in my opinion, and what most people agree on, it was Marvel's best streaming show ever… I think that Charlie and Vincent crushed it as their characters. I think that every person that worked on the show absolutely nailed it."

Marvel studios chooses new stunt double for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, signaling a shift in action style

Marvel Studios introduces Justin Eaten as the new stunt double for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, hinting at an action-packed, acrobatic approach for the character (Image via Netflix)

Throughout Netflix's Daredevil's three-season run, Chris Brewster served as the primary stuntman. However, under the new Marvel Studios' reboot, those responsibilities have been entrusted to Justin Eaten - known for doubling for John Walker, Doctor Strange, the Punisher, and even other characters in Netflix's Daredevil.

Marvel Studios had reasons for departing from Brewster and the rest of the original Netflix team. Possibly, it was to underscore that Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again is a fresh take on the series with its unique tone and style instead of merely a continuation, i.e., Daredevil season 4.

While it is undeniable that Brewster excellently executed all of the original Daredevil's action scenes, it appears that Marvel Studios is aiming for a different approach for the character's movement and combat, favoring a more acrobatic style - a preference Netflix showrunner Steven DeKnight has openly expressed appreciation for.

The premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled for Spring 2024 on Disney+, although production has temporarily been suspended due to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike.

