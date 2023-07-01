Disney+ includes a subtle nod to Netflix's Daredevil in new MCU series

In the recent episode of Secret Invasion, a Marvel Studios' Skrull-centric series, Disney+ has stealthily embedded an Easter egg, paying homage to the much-loved Netflix's Daredevil.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion has plenty to chew on in its second episode, with an array of revelations unfurling for the viewers. Among these is the startling disclosure that Nick Fury has a spouse belonging to the metamorphic species. Additionally, the episode lays the groundwork for introducing the MCU's version of a Super Skrull.

With such grand disclosures, it's natural for the audience to overlook the minutiae.

Disney+'s Secret Invasion episode 2 features a clever nod to Netflix's Daredevil: A closer look at the subtle Easter Egg

The devil in the details: Disney+ acknowledges Netflix's Daredevil in Secret Invasion Episode 2's sneaky Easter Egg (Image via Marvel Studios)

The second episode of Secret Invasion, the latest offering from Marvel Studios on Disney+, cleverly includes an elusive nod to Netflix's Daredevil. This subtle Easter Egg arises during a news broadcast where Chris Stearns, played by Christopher McDonald, comments on the incident of the Russian Unity Bombing while on the FXN network.

Drawing a parallel to a previously aired scene in the 12th episode of Daredevil's third season, the reference becomes even more intriguing. The scenario involves the character Karen Page, portrayed convincingly by Deborah Ann Woll, who conducts an unplanned press conference, providing a crucial revelation about a spate of killings committed by a Daredevil imposter.

Page's disclosure to the media is pivotal. She asserts that the Daredevil Killer is none other than Bullseye, whose primary aim is to besmirch the image of the true Daredevil and pave the way for Wilson Fisk's return to power.

Adding to the richness of this Easter Egg, one of the journalists present at Page's press conference is from FXN — the very same network highlighted in Secret Invasion. This discreet connection links the two Marvel series and positions Netflix's Daredevil as the pioneer Marvel series to integrate FXN into its narrative.

Marvel Studios keeps the Daredevil legacy alive with subtle references and teases for the future

Marvel Studios pays homage to Daredevil with subtle references and hints of what's to come (Image via Marvel Studios)

There is evidence of Marvel Studios subtly acknowledging Daredevil in their past series. For instance, in Disney+'s Hawkeye, the character of Kate Bishop stumbles upon the name Michael Kemp in her mother's security firm database. Kemp is a prisoner with crucial information that Matt Murdock requires to battle Wilson Fisk.

The continuity of the old Daredevil series remains a mystery, with Marvel Studios leaving fans in intriguing uncertainty. However, one thing is certain: they haven't entirely dismissed the Daredevil series, which remains the most adored show before Disney+'s era.

Despite potential contradictions with the past show's canon, Marvel Studios finds it beneficial to cater to fan sentiment by peppering their new shows with subtle Daredevil references.

As for FXN, the network parodying Fox News, there's a high likelihood that it will make additional appearances in Secret Invasion as the Skrull dispute intensifies and becomes more public.

Although fans eagerly anticipate the grand comeback of Daredevil, production of Born Again has unfortunately halted due to a writer's strike. This means the show's planned premiere next spring may be delayed.

The initial two episodes of Secret Invasion are available for streaming on Disney+.

