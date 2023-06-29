The explosive climax of Secret Invasion episode 2 explained

Prepare for a whirlwind of spoilers as we dissect the riveting conclusion of the second episode of Secret Invasion. The curtain fell on episode 2, with a startling twist that left many fans puzzled and eager for the forthcoming episode.

This chapter revolved around the consequences of the Skrull terrorist attack in Russia, resulting in the tragic death of Maria Hill, portrayed by Cobie Smulders.

Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson's iconic character, found himself in deep waters with former allies, and tensions soared with Ben Mendelsohn's Talos.

Jackson's super spy character is caught in an increasing spiral of isolation, but it appears he still has one ally by his side.

The shocking revelation: Nick Fury's secret wife unveiled as a Skrull in Secret Invasion episode 2

Nick Fury's Skrull wife emerges as the shocking twist in Secret Invasion Episode 2 (Image via Marvel Studios)

At the end of Secret Invasion's second episode, the shocking revelation was two-fold. First, we learned that Nick Fury, the legendary Samuel L. Jackson's MCU character, is indeed married. The second jaw-dropping news? His wife, played by Charlayne Woodard, is a Skrull.

This revelation hit fans immediately, considering there was no prior hint of Fury's marital status. A humorous exchange in Captain America: The Winter Soldier about Fury's wife, initially thought of as a jest, now makes sense:

Steve Rogers: [finds Fury in his apartment] "I don't remember giving you a key." Nick Fury: "You really think I'd need one? My wife kicked me out." Steve Rogers: "Didn't know you were married." Nick Fury: "There are a lot of things you don't about me." Steve Rogers: "I know, Nick. That's the problem."

Interestingly, the dialogue holds more weight than was initially perceived. Injecting a fresh dose of mystery, Priscilla, who is revealed as Fury's wife, stands as a unique entry in the MCU, having no ties to the established comic lore.

Episode 2 concludes with an air of mystery surrounding Priscilla and her relationship with Fury, leaving fans eagerly speculating until the release of episode 3.

Is Nick Fury aware of his Skrull wife's identity in Secret Invasion? Unraveling the mystery in episode 2

Is Nick Fury in the dark about his Skrull wife? Delving into the mystery of Secret Invasion episode 2 (Image via Marvel Studios)

What remains ambiguous is whether Fury is aware that Priscilla is a Skrull. One might assume that a character as sharp as Fury would be privy to this.

However, Fury is not entirely on top of his game, given his recent stint on a space station. How the Skrull identity reveals leaves it uncertain whether this is shared knowledge between the couple.

Nonetheless, considering Fury's deep-rooted relationships with the Skrulls, especially after the happenings of Captain Marvel, it wouldn't be surprising if he was aware of Priscilla's identity.

Marvel Cinematic News @MCUnewsLive ‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says that Nick Fury knows that his wife is a skrull ‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says that Nick Fury knows that his wife is a skrull https://t.co/ZixUEBapur

But then, why hasn't Fury been proactive in locating a new homeworld for the Skrulls if his dearest companion is one of them? Would finding a new homeworld mean increased distance from his wife, a scenario Fury might wish to avoid? Or could Priscilla influence Fury's decision, driven by her hidden agenda?

Although not explicitly confirmed in the episode or the credits, there is a strong possibility that Priscilla is the same Skrull who introduced a young Gravik to Fury, as revealed in the opening scene of episode 2. We anticipate more light will be shed on this intriguing situation as the series progresses.

You can catch Secret Invasion now streaming on Disney+.

