Marvel's Secret Invasion: Director teases complex villain with real-world ties

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Secret Invasion series. The show promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride as Earth-based governments grapple with otherworldly threats. With its release on Disney+ on June 21, 2023, the much-anticipated series will surely be a hit among fans of the MCU.

Director Ali Selim recently provided insight into the show's central villain, Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir. In a recent interview, Selim revealed that the villain will not be one-dimensional but will have a complex backstory reflecting real-world political complexities. With this new information, fans are even more excited to see what Secret Invasion has in store.

Complexities of Gravik's villainous motives in Marvel's Secret Invasion

Gravik's real-world-inspired motives and backstory will be explored in Secret Invasion as the show delves into complex political narratives (Image via Marvel Studios)

Gravik, the leader of an extremist Skrull cell in Marvel's Secret Invasion, has been revealed as the latest MCU villain portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir. This terrorist group has separated from Ben Mendelsohn's Talos due to unfulfilled promises. However, according to the series' director, Ali Selim, Gravik's backstory is anything but one-dimensional.

Selim explained that the show aims to explore the complexities of Gravik's motives, and through his backstory, viewers will learn that he is not just a "bad guy with a bomb." He said:

"Gravik is not just a bad guy with a bomb. His story and how he came to this grievance is clearly explored here."

Selim added that Gravik's story reflects real-world narratives and raises questions about the influence of the nation-state on the environment these people come from. With this exploration, the series will delve deeper into the muddied moral high ground between Skrulls and humans and who's in the right.

Selim explained:

"Who is a terrorist and why are they a terrorist? Especially here in the States, it's easy to say we're the good guys and they're the terrorists. The interesting thing for me is to ask: how did we as a nation state influence the environment these people come from?"

Gravik: The complex and formidable villain of Secret Invasion

Kingsley Ben-Adir brings depth and nuance to Gravik, the complex and formidable villain of Marvel's Secret Invasion, premiering on Disney+ on June 21 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is set to debut on Disney+ on June 21, and fans are excited to see the return of pre-Endgame political narratives. As mentioned earlier, the series stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the latest MCU villain, Gravik, along with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

While not as well-known as Kang or Thanos, Selim, the director of Secret Invasion, believes that Gravik has the potential to be a formidable and memorable villain that will make audiences think.

Gravik's backstory will be explored in-depth, and viewers will see an extremist Skrull cell led by Gravik that broke away from the group led by Talos due to unfulfilled promises.

Selim believes that the question of who's right and wrong is complicated and mirrors real political complexities. Through Gravik's backstory, Secret Invasion intends to explore how the environment has influenced the grievances of extremist groups.

The show's footage has already shown Ben-Adir exhibiting unusual abilities, suggesting that the Skrulls may be building a device to create Super Skrulls. Gravik and his Skrull extremists reportedly operate out of Russia and from a nuclear power plant.

