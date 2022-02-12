Netflix removes Marvel TV shows from the platform, internet reacts

In a shocking blow to Marvel fans across the world, Netflix has confirmed that their Marvel series TV shows will be leaving the streaming service. The rights for the Marvel shows are being reverted back to Disney.
The streaming giant's original Marvel series seemed to be an instant hit with the release of Daredevil in April 2015. Netflix has since released a total of 6 shows, which include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. The shows will now be removed from the streaming service before March 1, 2022.
Fans react to Netflix removing Marvel shows from its website
In 2019, Netflix canceled all Marvel series ahead of the launch of Disney's streaming service Disney+. Netflix’s deal with its four original Marvel shows, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, had a clause that prevented the title characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.”
Following the end of the deal, Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil, was seen in seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Similarly, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk featured in Disney+’s Hawkeye. Netflix's original series produced shows about one-of-a-kind “street-level heroes” of Marvel, and brought it to the small screen. The inclusion of a few characters from this series into mainstream Marvel/Disney storyplots has given indirect confirmation regarding their status as canons in the Marvel superhero universe.
Currently, Netflix shows a short message on its shows that announces,
"This show is available until 1st March."
This marks the end of an era for Marvel fans. Daredevil and Jessica Jones have become fan favorite heroes of the small screen, despite the lack of new seasons since 2019. However, given the above-mentioned clause, fans can expect these characters to make an appearance in future Marvel movies and Disney+ shows.
As news of the cancelation reached Twitter, viewers expressed their deep regrets for the the same. They discussed the long wait for new releases and seemed hopeful of a shift to the Disney streaming site for future seasons.
Disney is expected to release an official statement regarding their acquisition of these titles. Until then, fans will continue to speculate about possible shifts of the shows. Disney currently owns two streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. The shows may be released on either platform, depending on the part of the world they are released in.