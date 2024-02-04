Daredevil Born Again set leaks confirm Mayor Fisk storyline

Following the ending of Echo, set photos have confirmed the fact that Daredevil Born Again will indeed be adapting the storyline of Wilson Fisk becoming the mayor of New York from comics. A popular Daredevil story that had huge implications in the books, it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of these characters are going to face a tough time as well.

The fan theories were confirmed when newspaper clippings from the Daredevil Born Again set leaked, showing that Wilson Fisk is running to become the mayor of New York City.

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox was seen wearing a cap on set that read "Fisk Can Fix It" as well hinting at the supervillain's campaign tagline.

Wilson Fisk to run for New York City's mayor in Daredevil Born Again

The storyline was first set up at the end of Echo. In the post-credits scene of the show, it saw Fisk watching the news when the presenters spoke about how New York needs a Mayor who will take charge. This led to Fisk having a certain intrigue and the show effectively setting up the storyline for Daredevil Born Again.

The Mayor Fisk storyline first debuted in Charles Soule's run of Daredevil. The comic books saw Wilson Fisk run for the Mayor of New York and get the popular opinion by guilt-tripping the public into believing his campaign promises. He then won by manipulating the election results as well.

The reason he went on to become the Mayor in comics is so that he could ban vigilantes from operating in New York which put Fisk in direct conflict with Marvel's street-level heroes like Daredevil, Spider-Man, Luke Cage and more.

The storyline would then end up culminating in the Devil's Reign comic where Fisk would be overthrown and Luke Cage would go on to become the Mayor of New York.

It does look like Daredevil Born Again is adapting many elements from Charles Soule's run of Daredevil. This is due to Muse also being a major player in the upcoming show who first appeared in Soule's run as well.

With set leaks, this certainly hints towards Daredevil having a tougher time during the series.

Daredevil Born Again has resumed filming

Following its pause in September 2023, the series has resumed filming in New York. Marvel Studios previously stopped production as they believed the show wasn't working and even let go of the previous writers before deciding to do an overhaul on the project.

They then hired Dario Scarpadane to be the new showrunner with Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead coming in to direct the show.

The pause also saw Marvel Studios bring back Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll to portray Foggy Nelson and Karen Page once more.

There have been rumors too that Wilson Bethel is set to return as Bullseye in the show; however, there is no official confirmation about it just yet.

While there is no official release date for Daredevil Born Again, it will stream exclusively on Disney+ when it releases.