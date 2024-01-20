How Echo sets up Wilson Fisk to be mayor and what it could mean for the MCU: Explored

The post-credits scene for Echo has hinted at the direction of Wilson Fisk's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Daredevil: Born Again slated to go back into production soon, the Alaqua Cox-led show sets up the possibility that the Kingpin will be in the running to become the Mayor of New York. This could also mean that Marvel Studios might adapt the classic story from the comics that saw the same thing happen.

If that is indeed the case, the vigilantes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for a rough time.

Echo's post-credits scene sets up potential Wilson Fisk storyline for Daredevil: Born Again

Echo follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she battles the Kingpin while trying to reconnect with her roots. The series finale sees her becoming successful on both fronts and even making it out alive from the grasp of the Kingpin. However, it's in the post-credits scene that fans get to see exactly what's in store for Wilson Fisk in the MCU.

The post-credits scene for Echo sees Wilson Fisk calling for a meeting with the remainder of the mob families to assess what to do next. As he is on a plane heading back to Hell's Kitchen, while still reeling at the defeat he faced at Maya's hand, he turns on his TV to see a news broadcast taking place.

On the broadcast, he sees that the presenters are talking about the upcoming New York mayoral elections and how "the folks of New York want someone who is a fighter."

The scene ends with Fisk looking at the TV intrigued, and it looks like we might just see him running for the mayoral position in Daredevil: Born Again.

In Charles Soule's version of Daredevil, Fisk ran for the mayoral position and manipulated the results of the election. When he was voted in, he introduced a bill to outlaw vigilantism in New York, putting heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man in jeopardy.

Matt Murdock did put up a fight against Fisk by trying to build a case about how he manipulated the election results. However, he failed.

Nevertheless, Fisk ended up losing his mayoral position in the comic event Devil's Reign, where many of Marvel's street-level heroes, like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones, fought against him.

Daredevil himself also appeared in Echo, which directly ties the series into Born Again. However, it's unknown where Born Again might head now as the show is going through a creative overhaul. With Marvel Studios originally unhappy with how the series was turning out, they decided to restart the production again.

However, it certainly looks like this is the direction that the MCU will be heading in with Wilson Fisk. You can check out Echo right now, as it's streaming on Disney+.