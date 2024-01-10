Marvel Studios' Echo is finally here and will deliver a more grounded story, in keeping with fan expectations. Following Maya Lopez, the series will see her take on the Kingpin, her adoptive father. The series will also see her interact with Daredevil, as it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all in to dive into the street-level side of the universe.

In the comics, Echo is a major supporting character to Daredevil. With her being Kingpin's adoptive daughter, the two have crossed each other's paths many times and it has also led to an unexpected alliance that heavily affected both of their lives. It looks like the series is set to showcase exactly that as well.

Echo and Daredevil had a romantic relationship in the comics

Echo, aka Maya Lopez, first appeared in Daredevil #9 in 1998. Introduced as a deaf woman of the Cheyenne nation, Lopez was taken in by the Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, after he killed her father who used to work for him as well. However, he never revealed to her that it was he who killed her father.

In the comics at the time, Daredevil was going through a brutal phase as his girlfriend, Karen Page, had just been killed by Bullseye. Taking advantage of the situation, Fisk arranged for Lopez and Matt Murdock to come across each other, as he knew the hero would be in a vulnerable position.

Naturally, both of them met and struck up a romantic relationship. At the same time, Fisk revealed to Lopez that it was Daredevil who had murdered her father, and this fueled her thirst for vengeance. Before dying, her father had left a bloody handprint on her face, and as a tribute to him, she decided to put a white handprint on her face to remind her of her mission.

She would eventually seek out Daredevil, and would best him in combat. However, while she was about kill him, Matt would take off his mask and reveal his identity to Echo. Shocked at the revelation, Matt would convince her that it wasn't he who killed her father, as at the time he would have been too young to have even done such a thing.

Enraged that she had been manipulated by Wilson Fisk, Lopez would march to him and shoot him in the head, leaving him blind. She would then decide to leave New York, and end her relationship with Matt.

While the two do maintain a romantic relationship in the comics, it looks like Echo might be taking a different direction with their dynamic.

In a new clip released, viewers can see Lopez and Daredevil fight each other, but the context of it is still unknown.

We also know that Lopez already knows about Kingpin killing her dad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the Hawkeye series ended with her shooting Fisk in the head. The promo also features Fisk wearing an eye patch, signifying that he might be blind from one eye at least. It also looks like the Echo series might be jumping between her past and present, so we can expect her to have some more interactions with Daredevil as well.

You can check out Echo when all the episodes drop on Disney+ on January 10.