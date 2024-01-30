Daredevil Born Again set leaks confirm the appearance of Muse

Daredevil Born Again has resumed filming, and set leaks have confirmed that Muse will be a villain in the upcoming series. A few set photos and videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) saw the Marvel villain making a mural on the street with his name written below it. Previously, many rumors were stating that the character was slated to appear in the series.

Alongside the confirmation that Muse will indeed be appearing in Daredevil Born Again, we also got a first look at his costume. The villain will be a hooded figure, but it remains to be seen what his role in the series might be. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm who the character will be played by.

Muse won't be the only villain in Daredevil Born Again

Alongside Muse, Vincent D'Onofrio is slated to return as Kingpin too. As per the ending of Echo, we might see the villain take on the role of Mayor Fisk in the series. The comic books saw Wilson Fisk become the mayor of New York and put a stop to vigilantes, and it does look like this might be a major part of the upcoming series.

Wilson Bethel is also reportedly set to return as Bullseye in the series. His return comes as a part of the restructuring Daredevil Born Again went through behind the scenes. Back in September 2023, Marvel Studios reviewed the footage that was already shot for the show and decided it wasn't working.

This led to them letting go of writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, and hiring The Punisher writer Dario Scarpadane to do rewrites on the series. Loki Season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were brought to helm Daredevil Born Again too. With production back up now, it looks like things are indeed flowing smoothly.

The overhaul also saw Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll be brought back as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. The duo was previously not set to reprise their roles but were then later spotted on set recently alongside Charlie Cox's Matthew Murdock as the filming restarted.

Muse carries a twisted ideology in the comics

Muse is an extremely recent addition to the Daredevil mythos and has a very twisted ideology to him. Created in 2011, he was a part of Charle Soule's Daredevil run. He doesn't have a backstory as his real identity remains a mystery, but he does possess a very dangerous mind.

In the comics, he kills his victims as he believes he is giving them purpose by turning them into works of art. His ideology directly clashed with Daredevil's as he wasn't sure why the hero would go out of his way to save his victims, and this would put him in his path many times.

However, Muse would later on die during a climactic battle with Blindspot. When the hero defeats the supervillain, he is arrested by the police but since he doesn't want others to control his fate, he breaks free and dives straight into the fire which would be the main cause of his death.

You can check out Muse in Daredevil Born Again when the series eventually premieres on Disney+.