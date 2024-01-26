Is Daredevil: Born Again a reboot? Explained

Daredevil: Born Again, set to premiere on Disney+ in 2025, is a reboot of Netflix’s canceled Daredevil series but with a lighter tone. The 18-episode show reportedly centers on the events that transpire when Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk set aside their alter egos to fight crime.

Daredevil: Born Again went on floors in 2022 with Marvel targeting a 2024 release. However, it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which brought the industry to a standstill in 2023. Marvel restarted production on the series on January 22, 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again is created by showrunner Dario Scardapane, best known for his work on The Punisher. He’s also an executive producer on the show with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Chris Gary, Sana Amanat, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord.

Is Daredevil: Born Again a reboot? Everything we know

Daredevil, one of Netflix’s most popular shows, left an indelible mark on fans and critics with its engaging narrative. However, the streaming platform canceled it after three seasons in 2018. Marvel eventually decided to revive it as a Disney+ miniseries, four years later, in 2022.

Kevin Feige then roped in Matt Corman and Chris Ord to develop Daredevil: Born Again. However, they were let go as Fiege didn’t like the direction they were taking the show in. He reportedly felt their version was a legal drama rather than a superhero show.

Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Dario Scardapane then came onboard as the showrunner.

The series is now likely to feature elements from the Netflix show, which suggests The Defenders may be involved in some capacity. However, the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again is longer than the Netflix series, which features 13 episodes per season. Additionally, going by Marvel’s recent releases, it will be lighter and more comedic than the original series.

Meet the cast of Daredevil: Born Again

The series is headlined by Charlie Cox in the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox rose to fame for his work on Daredevil. He reprised his role from the show in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo. His television credits also include Boardwalk Empire, Kin, and Treason. Beyond his work on TV, he is known for his performances in films such as Theory of Everything and There Be Dragons.

Meanwhile, D'Onofrio is best known for his Emmy-nominated performances on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Homicide: Life on the Street. Additionally, he has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films such as The Narrows, Chained, and Jurassic World.

They are joined by Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, a ruthless vigilante. Beyond his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he is known for his work on The Walking Dead and Bear. His film credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, Snitch, The Accountant, and King Richard.

The cast also includes

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade

Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Nikki M James as Kirsten McDuffie

What will Daredevil: Born Again be about?

Most plot details are under wraps as is the case with most MCU shows. However. going by the title, it may revolve around the Born Again comic book arc. The storyline explores Murdock’s attempts at rebuilding his life after Kingpin exposes his secret identity.

If this is the case, it will give the audience a closer look at Murdock's life as a lawyer and serve as an origin story. It will, either way, not be a direct continuation of the Netflix show.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+ on a yet-to-be-announced date in 2025.

