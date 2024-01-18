Is Jessica Jones in Marvel's Echo? Character storyline and rumors explained

Marvel's Echo recently premiered on Disney+ and confirmed that the Netflix Marvel shows are finally canon. The series follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), aka the titular superhero, and sees her reconnect to her roots. She's also seen taking on the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk, with Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role from Hawkeye and Daredevil.

During the buildup of Echo, there was also a rumor going around that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones was set to appear in the series as well. The rumor received more attention as it was confirmed that Charlie Cox's Daredevil would appear in the series. With fans receiving the confirmation that the Netflix Marvel shows are cannon to the MCU now, many did expect her to be featured in the show.

However, Jessica Jones didn't appear in the mini-series Echo.

Jessica Jones doesn't appear in Echo

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Jessica Jones doesn't appear in Echo at all, and she isn't referenced as well. Even the remaining characters from the Marvel Netflix shows like Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher don't appear at all. It's only Charlie Cox's Daredevil who has a cameo in the first episode, with Maya fighting him.

The rumor was confirmed by a reliable leaker named MyTimeToShineHello on X. The user said that Jessica Jones was supposed to appear in Echo, which would have then led directly into Daredevil: Born Again.

Expand Tweet

This wouldn't be the first time a rumor like this would have popped up. It was heavily speculated by the same leaker that Jones was supposed to appear in the Charlie Cox-led show Daredevil: Born Again.

However, due to Ritter's schedule, she had to drop out and was later replaced by Jon Bernthal who was supposed to reprise his role as the Punisher. While the news wasn't officially revealed, the actor seemingly confirmed it by posting an image of Frank Castle on his socials.

With the release of Echo, Marvel Studios also quietly added the Netflix Marvel shows to the MCU timeline on Disney+. This came as a surprise to fans wondering whether the shows would be canon going forward or not, or if the characters in the future would be rebooted versions with the same actors.

Expand Tweet

The Netflix Marvel saga originally began in 2014 with Daredevil. At the time, Marvel licensed out many of its street-level superheroes to the streaming service so that shows based on them could be made. Following Daredevil's success, more shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher were greenlit.

However, they would be short-lived on the platform as Marvel wouldn't renew the license and the shows would end up being cancelled. That would be until December 2021, when Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the same time, Vincent D'Onofrio would return as Kingpin in Hawkeye as well.

Expand Tweet

Now following that, fans are set to receive Daredevil: Born Again as well which is set to continue Matt Murdock's story. However, it's currently going through a series overhaul as Marvel Studios wasn't happy with how the series ended up turning out.

Interested viewers can check out Echo which is currently streaming on Disney+.