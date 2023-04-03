The Punisher series rumored to happen on Disney+ after Daredevil: Born Again

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal is making his way to the main MCU in the upcoming 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. It is now established that MCU's story takes place in a different universe than the one where Netflix’s Marvel shows took place. Thus, similar to Matt Murdock, Frank Castle’s story arc will also get a semi-reboot.

His role in Born Again is said to be very significant, and a new report reveals why that is the case. Marvel fans are set to see a minor conflict, which will be followed by a team-up between Daredevil and The Punisher. However, it is possible that Castle’s arc in the Daredevil series will lead to his own solo project.

Is The Punisher series in the works?

Twitter user @MyTimeToShineHello recently tweeted that it’s not just Daredevil who will be featured in his own series, but The Punisher will get one too. This isn’t the first time the user has tweeted about the same as they also tweeted the same in 2022 as well.

In early 2022, the user scooped about Jon Bernthal’s return in Daredevil: Born Again and their scoop turned out to be true quite recently. In an “Ask me Anything” session, a Marvel fan asked about the characters that are said to appear in Daredevil: Born Again. In response, the user simply replied, “Punisher and JJ,” hinting at Frank Castle and J. Jonah Jameson.

The user's report about Frank Castle turned out to be true as Jon Bernthal himself confirmed it on March 8, 2023. So, it is likely that user @MyTimeToShineHello's scoop about JJ’s appearance in Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher getting his own series on Disney+ might also be true.

The Punisher’s potential rating

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (Image via Marvel)

Frank Castle is known to be a very violent character who works well in a mature setting. Marvel was able to tell a good story with another violent character like Moon Knight, and they are about to do the same with Daredevil: Born Again.

So even though one might assume that Frank Castle’s series would have a TV-MA rating (equivalent to an R-Rated movie), The Punisher could get a TV-14 rating. That means there may be violence, but the action sequences would not include blood or gore. However, it is worth noting that fans would have a better idea when they see Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again.

When will Frank Castle’s series release?

With the MCU downsizing its yearly output by delaying projects, it’s unlikely for Frank Castle's solo series to arrive before late 2025. In fact, the pace at which the MCU shows are getting delayed, it’s also possible that The Punisher series will arrive in 2026.

For now, Daredevil: Born Again is under a long production schedule, and there is talk about it getting a split release with 9 episodes each coming out in two batches. So, it’s possible that the Daredevil series will release its first 9 episodes in mid-2024, with the second half following it in late 2024 or sometime in 2025.

Considering Daredevil’s release schedule and other shows like Ironheart, Loki season 2, Agatha Coven of Chaos, Wonder Man, and Vision Quest, Frank Castle’s series has to release in 2026.

