When will Daredevil: Born Again start filming? Production, cast and character update

Due to the WGA writers' strike, the production of Daredevil: Born Again came to a halt. Although the writers' strike has concluded, the show did not resume filming as the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, subsequent to the WGA strike, continued. The series had already been shooting in New York for approximately two months before being placed on hold.

Thankfully, it appears that, as Daredevil: As the Devil of Hell's Kitchen inches closer to a permanent comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Born Again is headed in the right direction. Actor Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in the TV series Daredevil, recently sat down with Comic Book to discuss the show’s development at this stage. D’Onofrio disclosed that the show is all set to resume shooting.

"We're days away from restarting Daredevil, so . . . we're about to plunge into a lot of work. We're shooting in New York, in the studio and on locations here. Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Chelsea. Stuff like that."

Insights into the new direction of Daredevil: Born Again

When Marvel Studios decided to part ways with the original Daredevil: Born Again team, it marked a shift in the MCU's approach, aiming for a more traditional TV structure for future shows. This involved appointing a showrunner responsible for crafting a series bible to sustain multiple seasons.

Dario Scardapane, known for his work on The Punisher, took on this role as the new Daredevil: Born Again showrunner.

In a recent revelation, D'Onofrio shared that the series will link with Netflix’s Daredevil and focus on respecting the appeal of its source comics. While not serving as Daredevil season 4, Daredevil: Born Again also makes it clear that the past events, which include Matt, Wilson Fisk, and even Jon Bernthal’s return as Frank Castle, have been accounted for.

There have been speculations about the potential return of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) in Daredevil: Born Again, yet there has been no official confirmation.

Latest Cast and Character Updates

Let us dig into details about the cast and characters of Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil: A blind lawyer with a double life as a masked vigilante. Reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Started training in mixed martial arts (MMA) for the role by October 2022.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin: A powerful businessman and crime lord. Maintains the tone established in Echo for the Born Again series.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher: A vigilante fighting the criminal underworld. Reprises the role from Netflix's Daredevil and The Punisher.

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade

Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk:

Wilson Fisk's wife, previously portrayed by Ayelet Zurer in Daredevil.

Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page: An enigmatic young woman on a quest for justice, intertwined with Murdock's life.

Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson: Murdock's best friend and law partner.

Additional Cast:

Michael Gaston, Marc Geller, and Harris Yulin are set to play undisclosed roles in the series, as per the information.

Daredevil: Born Again release date faces uncertainty

Marvel Studios initially suggested a spring 2024 launch for Daredevil: Born Again After all the uncertainties, it is set to debut on Disney+ in 2025, featuring a total of 18 episodes split into two halves of nine episodes each.

This installment is slated to be part of Phase Five in the MCU.

As fans of Daredevil: Born Again are impatiently awaiting the series' eventual release while it works through production issues, the uncertainty surrounding the return date of The Devil of Hell's Kitchen only heightens the excitement for those who hope for an interesting and unforgettable show.

As the series' story develops, let us keep an eye out for more details, as it looks like a fascinating addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.