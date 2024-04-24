"Great understanding and education can come out of it" — Kevin Hart talks about losing Oscar gig

Kevin Hart spoke about his 2018-19 Oscar-hosting scandal, when he lost a hosting gig because of his earlier inappropriate jokes, in an interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night's edition of CBS' 60 Minutes on April 21. The actor and comedian talked about the lessons he learned from that debacle.

"In those moments of despair, great understanding and education can come out of it if you’re given the opportunity," Hart concluded.

The 44-year-old was selected to host the 2018-19 Oscar ceremony but had to withdraw when comments from his past stand-up gigs and social media posts resurfaced. In addition to this, Hart set the record straight on whether he is a billionaire and his height in his conversation on CBS' 60 Minutes.

Kevin Hart opened up about his Oscar-hosting controversy

Kevin Hart faced severe backlash after he was selected to host the 2018-19 Oscars because of inappropriate jokes he'd made in the past. These included making fun of the lgbtq+ community in his stand-up gigs and on social media.

Fast-forward to December 4, 2018, Kevin Hart posted an Instagram photo with the Oscar statue, announcing that he'd been selected to host that year's Oscars. However, the social media backlash started almost instantaneously, and he was thrown under the bus for his past comments.

Two days later, the comedian posted a video on Instagram stating that the Academy had given him an ultimatum. He must either issue a public apology or step down from hosting the Oscars. However, he refused to apologize and said,

"I pass on the apology … I’ve addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were"

The apology finally came a day later when Kevin Hart officially announced his withdrawal from hosting the Oscars in 2018-19. He explained that he didn't want the controversy to be a distraction and steal the thunder from the artists who would deserve it on the night of the Academy Awards.

In his apology tweets, the actor/comedian also discussed evolving as an individual. He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to unite people, not tear them apart. Kevin Hart ended his tweets with a word of appreciation for the Academy.

In the candid discourse between Kevin Hart and Anderson Cooper on Sunday night's episode of CBS' 60 Minutes, Cooper asked Hart about his 2018-19 Oscar hosting controversy. The 44-year-old comedian talked about learning from past mistakes and explained how Wanda Sykes helped him realize the gravity of his words.

"Later on, the understanding came from the best light bulb ever. Wanda Sykes said, 'There’s people that are being hurt today because of comments like the ones that you made then, and there’s people that were saying it’s OK to make those comments today based off of what you did.' It was presented to me in a way where I couldn’t ignore that."

Kevin Hart also explained how "great understanding and education" can be the by-product of "those moments of despair" if only one takes the opportunity.

Kevin Hart revealed his actual height and discussed his billionaire status in the 60 Minutes interview

In the interview with Anderson Cooper, the host asked Kevin Hart to reveal his real height because different publications post different values for it. Some publications quote his height as 5'2", while others say he is 5'4". GQ even published that his height is 5'5". So, how tall is Kevin Hart?

Clearing all the ambiguities, Kevin Hart responded that his height is 5'5" with a shoe or a sneaker on and 5'5 and a half inches when wearing a boot.

The comedian/entrepreneur explained that he jokes about his height because he isn't scared to laugh at it himself. He explained:

"It’s talking about the things that you aren’t afraid to laugh at about yourself. I’m really confident that the laugh that I’m getting, you’re not laughing necessarily at me as if I’m a joke. You’re laughing at the experience. I’m giving you an experience through a story that is relatable. And more importantly, I’m saying things that other people just don’t have the heart to say."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Me Time" - Arrivals Page -1 ((Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images))

Kevin Hart also talked about his net worth and answered whether he is a billionaire (although vaguely). When asked about his billionaire status, he joked, "None of your business. Man, are you trying to get me robbed?"

“I mean, hopefully, and even if I don’t or if I’m not, I think the better side to what I’ve done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny for other people in the business of entertainment, right? Not just being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business,” he added.

Hart's new film, Borderlands, will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.