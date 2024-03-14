Who is Nicholas Kusnir? Instagram personality goes viral over Oscars 2024 video claim 

Nicholas Kusnir, a California-born internet personality, recently triggered everyone’s curiosity with his viral Oscars 2024 video. The 30-year-old content creator and comedian usually posts videos of pranks, situations, and POVs or point-of-view skits on social media.

He began posting on TikTok in 2021 and has, so far, gained over 65.4k followers on the platform. However, Nicholas piqued the internet’s interest after sharing an Oscars POV video on March 12. The video has been viewed over 1.7 million times till now and raked over 6,900 likes on TikTok. Nicholas filmed the video in front of a bathroom mirror. As the clip starts, a subtext read:

“Addressing the rumors about the 2024 Oscars”

He continued:

“By now, everyone’s already watched the Oscars. So you’ve definitely already seen the video of me. I just wanted to clear up a few of the rumors that are going around, and answer some questions that everyone’s been asking.”

Nicholas performed a skit from the point of view of an Oscar attendee who had a viral moment at the ceremony. Although he did not specify the incident, the comedian continued the act. His video confused many viewers who did not tune in live to watch the 96th Academy Awards ceremony.

Everyone's curiosity was triggered. They wanted to know what exactly happened at the Oscars for Nicholas to make a video on it. People who had no idea who Nicholas Kusnir was, were even more confused. They tried to figure out who he was, why he was invited to the Oscars, and if he was truly invited.

Nicholas Kusnir did not attend the 2024 Oscars

In the viral video, Nicholas relayed that his supposed viral occurrence at the Oscars was not planned and happened on the spur of the moment. The TikTok creator went on to express that if asked whether he would do it again, he answered:

"Umm, I’m going to say no, because it was really embarrassing and I can’t believe the people saw it but you live and you learn, so I’m trying not to beat myself up over it too much."

It is to be noted that while Nicholas Kusnir mentioned people witnessing his "embarrassing" moment at the Oscars, it was solely a made-up script. He continued:

"Are my parents mad? Yes. So, they think that it was really weird, but they also, they understand like it was an accident, it wasn’t planned, and there’s nothing I can do about it now. sO, we’re just trying to learn from that and continue moving on."

The comedian concluded his video by adding:

"So, I hope that clears up everything, and if you guys have any other questions just ask in the comments below and I’ll answer what I can, but right now I’d appreciate if people don’t just tease me about it, because it was already really embarrassing, and I’m trying to figure everything out, mentally. Thank you."

The response to his compelling story was wild. Some people grasped the joke and played along. They added more imaginary details of the supposed incident and Nicholas also replied to their comments without breaking character.

Those who could not decipher whether the TikTok creator truly attended the Oscars, posed their questions. However, Nicholas did not seem to give away the fact that his viral video was merely a skit and not based on true events.

Nicholas Kusnir's social media presence and other endeavors

Nicholas Kusnir appears to have a knack for traveling as his Instagram profile contains several highlights from countries or cities he visited. The list is quite long, including places like Tokyo, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Greece, Florence, Rome, Cinque Terre, Madrid, China, Mexico City, and Cusco.

He mostly appears in the videos alongside his boyfriend Ricky and his cousin Sav. Nicholas and his cousin have a recurrent trope where they say they are dating despite being related. Although none of them confirmed it’s only fabricated, it is assumed that they are most likely joking.

Apart from creating content, Nicholas Kusnir also sells LGBTQ-themed merchandise on Etsy. The items in his merch list range from T-shirts, and sweatshirts, to tote bags.

Nicholas has an IMDB bio as well, where he is credited for a short film, The Calliope Box, released in 2016.