What did Donald Trump post about Jimmy Kimmel? Oscars 2024 host destroys former US President on live TV

Donald Trump made an indirect cameo at the Oscars as host Jimmy Kimmel read out a post from the former president on Truth Social. Before announcing the most-awaiting honor of the night — the Best Picture award, Kimmel took a moment to share a ‘review’ he got.

The talk show host took out his phone and started reading without initially mentioning who the post was from:

“Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Blah. Blah. Blah. Make America Great Again.”

The audience erupted in laughter while Kimmel asked them to guess which former president wrote the review. He revealed it was from Trump and came up with a retort to roast the 77-year-old:

"Thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still uh…isn’t it past your jail time?"

Donald Trump lashes out on Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars

It is not the first time that Donald Trump lashed out at award ceremonies. Last year, in December, Trump attacked Robert De Niro over his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards.

Trump also has a history of targeting artists. Jimmy Kimmel, the talk show host who was recently sued by disgraced Congressman George Santos became his latest target at the Oscars.

After tagging him as a bad host, the former president went on to bash the Academy Awards. Donald Trump called the Oscars a "really bad politically correct show”. He continued to criticize it as being boring, unfair, and disjointed, and added:

"Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

After Jimmy Kimmel fired back at the former president at the Oscars, the audience cheered for him. Actress Jodie Foster was also seen laughing at the joke.

Elsewhere at the 96th Academy Awards actors showed up in support of Gaza

The 2024 Oscars was not entirely a non-political show as several artists sported their support for a ceasefire in Gaza. Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, and a few others appeared on the red carpet wearing red pins, brought together by the group Artists4Ceasefire.

Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, and the Anatomy of a Fall cast that won the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars wore Palestinian flag brooches.