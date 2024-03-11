What are the red buttons for at the Oscars 2024? Meaning explained as stars flaunt hopeful symbol 

Several stars sported red buttons at the Oscars 2024 to showcase their support for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The pins were coordinated by Artists4Ceasefire — a group of artists advocating for a stop to the hostile situation.

Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Eugene Lee Yang, Ava DuVernay, and Misan Harriman were among the artists who rolled up to the 96th Academy Awards with red pins prominent on their outfits.

Ramy Youssef stopped by the red carpet to elucidate on the symbolic buttons. He explained:

“We're all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for the safety of everyone involved. And we really want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people.”

The actor added:

“We really just want to say, ‘let’s just stop killing children.’ And there’s so much there to process and it feels like the easiest way to have a lot of the conversations people wanna have is when they’re isn’t, you know, an active bombing campaign happening.”

Hollywood artists reaffirm their ceasefire call through red pins at the Oscars

The Artists4Ceasefire is a bloc of more than 400 artists and individuals in Hollywood who signed an open letter sent to President Joe Biden earlier this month. The letter urged Biden to press political leaders for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Celebrities like Lily Gladstone, America Ferrera, Mark Ruffalo, Kristen Stewart, Jenna Ortega, Rachel McAdams, Ava DuVernay, Lupita Nyong’o, Jordan Peele, Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Bradley Cooper, Florence Pugh, and several others signed the letter that read:

“Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed.”

The cast of Best Original Screenplay winner Anatomy of a Fall was also spotted flaunting Palestinian flag buttons. Actor Swann Arlaud said in an Oscars red carpet interview:

“Too many dead people since the 7th of October.”

He added:

“It has to stop. It’s about humanity. Ceasefire.”

On the other hand, Pro-Palestinian protesters had blocked the roads in front of Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome ahead of the Oscars red carpet, demanding a ceasefire.

These ceasefire red buttons made appearances at a few other award shows like the Screen Actors Guild awards, the BAFTAs, and the Grammys before the Oscars. Boygenius members Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus were seen sporting the red pins at the Grammys while Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Tony Shalhoub were among the artists wearing them at the SAG awards.