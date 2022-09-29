What time will Ramy season 3 air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about the comedy series

Hulu's popular comedy series, Ramy, is all set to return with its third season, on Friday, September 30, at 3 am ET (tentative time).

The series centers around the life of the titular character, an American-Muslim who's torn between two radically different cultures. The first two seasons received praises from both viewers and critics alike.

Read on to find out more details about what to expect from the show's upcoming season 3, its trailer, and more.

Ramy season 3 plot, what to expect, trailer, and more details

The trailer for the third season of the hit show was dropped by Hulu on September 14, offering a peek into the lead character's confused and chotic life. The trailer opens with a voiceover that says,

''This is Ramy. In Arabic, he's what is called ''Dun-ya-wi,'' which means, ''lost in this world.'' He has been searching for something, trying to find the meaning of life. He's in debt; he's in spiritual debt. He's not sure what he believes. He's having a crisis of faith. His family is searching too, trying to find their place in a world changing around them, caught between who they want to be and who they really are.''

The voiceover further says,

''This fall, see the Hassan family like you've never seen them before. Will they finally realize that only god can save them? Inshallah.''

The previous season revolved mostly around the protagonist's spiritual quest and depicted how his actions impacted people close to him. One of the biggest highlights of the finale episode was Ramy getting married to Zainab. He later tells Zainab that he was involved in a fling with his cousin, Amani, which evidently upsets her.

With a lot of interesting events set to unfold, it will be fascinating to see how the lead character's life changes in the upcoming installment.

More details about Ramy's plot and cast

The critically acclaimed comedy series is a character-driven drama series that focuses on the life of its titular character who's been going through an existential and spiritual crisis in his life. A brief description of the show, as per Hulu's official YouTube channel, reads:

''The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.''

The synopsis further states,

''The show brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.''

The series stars Ramy Youssef in the lead role, for which he has received rave reviews from critics. Now, viewers can continue expecting the actor to impress in the show's upcoming installment as well. Apart from this, Youssef has also appeared in shows like See Dad Run and Mr. Robot.

The rest of the cast members include Mohammed Amer as Mo, Amr Waked as Farouk Hassan, and Hiam Abbass as Maysa Hassan, among others in pivotal roles. The third season also stars Bella Hadid as Lena.

Don't forget to catch the hit show's season 3 from Friday, September 30, 2022, only on Hulu.

