Donald Trump reacts strongly to Robert De Niro's award speech, Labeling Him a 'Loser'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed a scathing response to Robert De Niro's recent award speech at the Gotham Awards. In his Gotham Awards victory speech, Robert De Niro delivered a scathing indictment of Donald Trump. The actor accused Trump of dishonesty, citing over "30,000 lies" during his four years in office. Six days after the two-time Oscar winner called Trump a "charlatan," the ex-president took to Truth Social to fire back.

Donald Trump, known for his unfiltered commentary, didn't hold back, criticizing De Niro's acting skills, his use of a teleprompter, and even declaring him a "total loser". The clash between these two influential figures in the public domain has raised eyebrows and provoked discussions.

Robert De Niro's Gotham Awards Speech

In what seemed like a delayed but explosive response, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express his discontent with Robert De Niro's recent remarks at the Gotham Awards.

The actor used the platform to criticize Trump's actions during his presidency. De Niro didn't shy away from condemning Trump's approach to governance, stating he,

"attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows disrespect."

The 80-year-old had stuttered through the first half of his speech, but then doubled around and informed the audience that his apparent perplexity stemmed from the fact that his planned statements about Trump had been removed from the teleprompter. He criticized Apple for the last-minute changes.

During his acceptance speech for the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, De Niro, who has also received a Golden Globe, Cecil B. DeMille Award, SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom over his six-decade career, slammed Trump saying,

“He’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution, but with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul."

Donald Trump's Fury

In his online tirade, Donald Trump didn't mince words, asserting that Robert De Niro's acting talents had "greatly diminished." The former president claimed that De Niro now relies on a teleprompter for his speeches, particularly those laden with what Trump described as "foul and disgusting language".

Trump didn't limit his comments to De Niro's acting skills alone. He took a swipe at the actor's influence on the Academy Awards, attributing a decline in the industry's ratings to what he referred to as the "FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards". Trump's assertion that Robert De Niro is "unwatchable" in movies and contributed to the downfall of the prestigious awards ceremony reflects the depth of their discord.

In a particularly personal jab, Donald Trump advised De Niro to "focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others". Trump's reaction suggests that the former president is not holding back in expressing his disdain for the acclaimed actor.

Trump concluded the post with,

“He has become a total loser as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”

The clash between Donald Trump and Robert De Niro, sparked by the actor's impassioned Gotham Awards speech, has escalated into a war of words with personal and professional dimensions. Trump's scathing response adds intensity to this feud and raises questions about the intersection of politics and entertainment.