"This the Real Husbands of the White House": Donald Trump trolled over mocking Joe Biden with assisted living ad

On February 23, 2024, former President Donald Trump garnered attention when he posted on his official Instagram account, seemingly trolling President Joe Biden. The post featured a short clip of Mr. and Mrs. Biden taking a stroll towards a Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services center, with “Elderly Care” written on top of a doorway.

The clip appeared to resemble an advertisement for assisted living providers, accompanied by the Visiting Angels jingle playing in the background, but without any caption. However, its authenticity is disputed.

As soon as it surfaced online, netizens called out Donald Trump for seemingly mocking Joe Biden for his age. One Instagram user commented under @realdonaldtrump’s post, saying, “This the Real husbands of the White House,” making fun of both presidents.

A netizen mocks both Trump and Biden as the "real husbands" of the White House. (Image via Instagram/kenjithebarber)

“I love how Biden lives rent free in all your heads”: Donald Trump ridiculing Joe Biden backfires

On Friday, Donald Trump stirred controversy by sharing what appeared to be a computer-generated assisted living ad targeting Joe Biden. The post on Instagram depicted Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, walking inside the compound of Visiting Angels Assistance Living Services.

While some viewers found amusement in the video ad, others deemed it distasteful and criticized Trump's actions. Here are some of the trolls and backlashes the former President is facing under his Instagram post, with many pointing out that the age difference with Biden isn't much.

A netizen takes a dig at Trump. (Image via Instagram/solitarywoman)

A netizen trolls Donald Trump saying he will lose the 2024 election to Biden. (Image via Instagram/ blazemoving)

Netizens reminding Donald Trump of his own age. (Image via Instagram/boschiden/jkqt)

Netizens trolling Donald Trump. (Image via Instagram/ricoboz2/iamreemarkable)

A netizen suggesting both Trump and Biden step down from presidential candidacy. (Image via Instagram/ stoneman2000)

A netizen slams Donald Trump. (Image via Instagram/suep_827)

As of now, there has been no response from Joe Biden or his team regarding the recent mockery by Trump.

However, this is not the first time Trump has trolled Biden with a fabricated advertisement. As per Independent UK, last month, the Truth Social owner took to his Instagram and posted a similar clip, “depicting White House as a ‘senior living’ establishment,” claiming it is where “residents feel like presidents.”

The 30-second mock commercial featured the current President at the beach eating “exquisite house-made meals” as well as taking a bite of ice cream. Biden was also shown having difficulty putting on his jacket, as his aviator shades fell off and the First Lady came to his help.

Expand Tweet

A narrator was also heard in the background campaigning for the “delightful activities and outings” of Biden and citing that he reportedly needed “around-the-clock professional care.”

Despite Trump taking a dig at Biden because of his age, including referring to him as “Sleepy Joe” on several occasions, it is noteworthy that he is only 3 years and 7 months younger than Biden, who is currently 81.

Trump’s latest troll attack on Biden comes amidst the latter calling out the former for comparing himself to late Russian lawmaker Alexei Navalny while also claiming that Trump would allegedly put American journalists behind bars if he came to power. These criticisms from Biden were voiced during his three-day campaign trip to the West Coast.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE