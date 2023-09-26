"No wonder a superstar": Fans ecstatic as the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, sends regards to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, addressed BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the Korean idol and the global ambassador for DIOR, in an iconic and unexpected gesture that made the admiration of K-Pop in the country of France evident. When the First Lady of France noticed a crowd of reporters, admirers, and photographers waiting impatiently, she asked,

"Who are you waiting for, Jisoo? Oh well, give her kisses from me!"

Expand Tweet

World leaders and their colleagues seldom recognize and applaud members of popular culture. Thus, BLINKs, the idol's fandom, believe that this action exemplifies Jisoo's enormous worldwide influence as a K-pop and fashion celebrity. They are delighted that the First Lady of France also alluded to an unforeseen bond she may have shared with the BLACKPINK singer in her remarks.

The acknowledgement of BLACKPINK Jisoo by the First Lady of France is especially special for fans since, despite her enormous skill and widespread recognition, the BLACKPINK singer is known for her warmth and affability as well. Her humble and grounded demeanor, alongside her contagious sense of humor, are frequently praised by those who have had the honor of meeting her.

"Even the First Lady of France knows Jisoo": Fans are hailing the Korean idol over her popularity

Following the First Lady of France Brigitte Macron's championing of Jisoo, BLINKs have pointed out how trailblazers like the idol are more than simply spokespersons for their music or fashion. In fact, as fans have noted, they are also cultural ambassadors who transcend borders, open up discussions, and quietly promote understanding and connection across seemingly unrelated cultures.

The light-hearted remark by the First Lady also exemplifies an unexpected fusion of the realms of politics, pop culture, and high fashion for the fans spread across the globe, especially those who are devoted to the BLACKPINK member. Needless to say, this phenomenon has lit up the whole internet, and BLINKs across the world came together to tweet about it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Flower singer recently flew to Paris for the Paris Fashion Week held on September 26, 2023. Several spectators and netizens are of the opinion that the Flower singer's attendance as DIOR's global ambassador has been the highlight of the event, since she epitomizes a mix of K-pop's bubbly personality and the fashion-forward Parisian style.

The recognition of the Flower singer by First Lady Brigitte Macron might only be a small incident in the vast tapestry of Paris Fashion Week. However, its reverberations and the sense of fulfillment it gave the idol's admirers around the world are incalculable.

In other news, the BLACKPINK member is reportedly departing from YG Entertainment and is speculated to establish her own agency that will oversee her solo activities as a Korean solo artist and actor. Additionally, Jennie is speculated to start her own company as well, while Lisa would be signing with some other agency. Meanwhile, Rosé's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment has allegedly been extended, independently. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.