“I can finally see him”: John Cena sparks wild reactions online after taking over the Oscars stage naked while presenting Best Costume Design award

John Cena has made his way into the headlines after he appeared naked on the Oscars stage to present the award for the best costume design. As he came on the stage to present an award to Poor Things, he walked in with no clothes on and just a large envelope covering his private area.

Before John Cena entered, the host of the award show, Jimmy Kimmel, shared the story of the Oscars held in 1974 when a naked man ran on the stage. Kimmel said:

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

As John Cena walked onto the stage naked, he joked about how he was a bit hesitant while coming to the stage without his clothes.

“I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit. I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke,” he told Kimmel.

As the audience burst out laughing, the video of the act also made its way to social media, and many started reacting on the same.

Social media users shared reactions as Cena entered the stage with no clothes on as he presented the Oscar award for Best Costume. (Image via @PopBase/ X)

The 96th Academy Awards are being held in the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. While Cillian Murphy won the prize for the Best Actor, Christopher Nolan bagged the prize for the Best Director. On the other hand, What Was I Made For, the popular song by Billie Eilish was given the award for the Best Original Song.

John Cena entering the stage naked leaves netizens in splits

While there is no denying that anything related to John Cena quickly makes its way into the spotlight, Cena entering the stage naked sent social media into a frenzy.

While John Cena is a popular wrestler, his comedy movie Ricky Stanicky was loved by the masses. In the film, he was cast alongside Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino.