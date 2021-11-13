"I won't kill you": Sodapoppin bursts into laughter while watching karma catch up to a Crab Game player

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris came across an interesting sight during a match of Crab Game, causing laughter to erupt throughout his viewership.

The streamer often died early on in the game, leading him to watch other players on the map. Morris' lobby held his friend Marcus "Dyrus" Hill, whom he had a blast spectating.

Dyrus' antics brings howls of laughter to Sodapoppin's Crab Game lobby

During a recent stream, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris hopped into a Crab Game lobby with several other streamers. Among the crowd was his friend Marcus "Dyrus" Hill, whom he has known for several years.

Sodapoppin was repeatedly eliminated from matches early on. He took to watching the rest of the players in the lobby, especially Dyrus.

On one occasion, Dyrus and two other players were left to attempt the Ice Bridge minigame, leading to this hilarious scene.

While one of the players had speedily crossed the goal, Dyrus and Jon "0turan" were left attempting to cross the bridge at their own pace. The two were afraid of each other, as the game allows for players to push people to their death.

As 0turan went ahead, Dyrus had the idea to push him off his platform and jumped towards him. The former had the slightest inkling of what the other was thinking, and said:

"I'll let you jump, I won't kill you, I won't kill you."

Thinking he had made a friend, 0turan made space for the other player. However, as soon as Dyrus landed, 0turan yelled in fear for him to stop as he caught on to what was happening. Unfortunately for him, Dyrus showed no mercy as he pushed him off the platform.

Dyrus continued on to reach the goal, but Karma caught up to him quickly as he barely missed the last platform and was eliminated. Sodapoppin, unable to control his laughter, walked off camera.

Sodapoppin was able to witness another chaotic moment from Dyrus. In another match, the latter reached the classic Glass Bridge minigame from the Netflix show Squid Game.

As he was one jump away from reaching the goal, another player blocked him and hinted that he'd push him off, as Dyrus had done the same to him.

However, in an odd coincidence, as Dyrus jumped to the platform, the other player glitched through the floor and fell down which got him eliminated.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sodapoppin, who was spectating the entire scene through Dyrus' point of view, was reduced to tears of laughter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul