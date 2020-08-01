5 times streamers leaked their earnings on live stream

In 2019 alone, video games generated nearly 152 billion dollars in revenue. As accurate as that is, it does not take into consideration the wealth streamers can accumulate by streaming their gameplay. Recently, we spoke about the streaming platform Twitch, and how it has been able to register an incredible 2.3 billion viewing hours in the final quarter of 2019 alone.

Regardless, there have been occasions when streamers have ended up revealing their earning to viewers. Of course, most of these incidents pertain to donations, and a typical streamer has other methods to make money as well.

Hence, in this article, we look at five streamers who leaked their earnings on live stream.

Sodapoppin

Chance Morris, also known as Sodapoppin, has had a rather interesting streaming career so far. He initially garnered attention as a World of Warcraft streamer on XFire, before moving to Twitch in 2012. He went on to stream other games such as Overwatch, before moving to online gambling!

In 2014 and 2015, Morris used to stream Blackjack on Casino websites and would lose or gain thousands of dollars on a given day. Regardless, in the incident that you can see at the end of the article, Sodapoppin ends up making his entire donation amount visible to all his viewers. This happened when a couple of donations were not showing on his account, and he was looking for a solution to this problem.

Ice Poseidon

Unlike Sodapoppin, Ice Poseidon did not show his earnings because of a mistake. He ended up telling his viewers everything about a ‘typical’ month’s total donations, and added that it isn’t as much as people would expect.

He ended up showing viewers his earnings via donations for several months. As it turned out, it was in February 2017 that he earned the highest until that point. That month, Ice Poseidon made around $6,700, thanks to a total of 1053 donations. He further explained that he had earned just over a hundred thousand dollars in around a year and a half.

Gross Gore

Gross Gore, whose real name is Ali Larsen, is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer who primarily streams League of Legends. He has a tidy 315k subscribers on YouTube, and around 421k followers on Twitch.

In this incident, he ended up displaying his entire donation amount. As you can see, he had more than 106k pounds and had seen a total of 51,760 donations made in his name. Of course, he had a breakdown of sorts after the incident, as you can see in the video at the end of this article.

Summit1g

Summit1g’s real name is Jaryd Russell Lazar, and he is a retired Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has played for notable teams like Mythic and A51 in the past. As of today, he has around 5.4 million followers on Twitch.

Regardless, this incident occurred back in December 2016, as viewers ended up looking at his 31,003 donations worth more than 208k dollars. Unlike Gross Gore, he seemed unfazed when it happened.

Forsenlol

Sebastian ‘Forsenlol’ Fors is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer and Hearthstone player, who has around 186k subscribers on YouTube. Back in 2014, he ended up showing his viewers his earnings for the entire month of December.

You can watch all the above incidents in the video below: