Did John Cena join popular adult website OF? Actor's latest announcement explored as wild reactions erupt online

Former American wrestler and actor, John Cena caused quite a stir online after he took to his X account @JohnCena announcing he joined the popular adult website *nlyFans. The 46-year-old WWE legend even shared a link to his OF account, asking his fans to subscribe.

On Thursday, February 22, he posted:

However, it turns out the link provided is a marketing gimmick for his upcoming film. It leads to an OF account registered as Ricky Stanicky, the character in his R-rated comedy of the same name. The account is free to subscribe and features a short clip of John Cena in a dress licking a dirty cardboard box. The bio reads:

"You’ve found the verified (OF) account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor, and method actor."

In the movie, Cena plays an X-rated impersonator hired by three friends to portray their made-up friend, Ricky Stanicky. The Amazon Prime Video movie also stars Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler.

"You can finally see him": Internet users react to John Cena's post about joining OF

As John Cena's post went viral, netizens were quick to share memes and sarcastic quips. While some expressed disbelief, others joked around Cena's catchphrase, "You can't see me," stating they can finally see him or there is nothing to see.

Here are some comments seen under @PopBase's X post about the same:

More About Ricky Stanicky

Ricky Stanicky has been in development since May 2010 with James Franco set to play the titular character. The screenplay was written by David Occhino and Jason Decker and the script was named in the 2010 Black List of Best Unproduced Screenplays. Franco dropped out in 2012 and it was reported Joaquin Phoenix was considered to be in his place.

The film was finally revived in September 2022, with Peter Farrelly set to direct and an updated screenplay written by Farrelly, Brian Jarvis, and James L. Freeman, based on the original one. Soon John Cena and Zac Efron were announced as cast members.

The film was shot in Melbourne, Australia, which doubled for Providence, Rhode Island. This was done as it received financial support from Australia under its Location Incentive and Victorian Screen Incentive programs.

Ricky Stanicky is set to release on March 7, 2024.

