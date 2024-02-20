On February 20, 2024, concerns arose among NCT 127 fans as Johnny, a member of the popular K-pop group, shared his thoughts on encore shows during a video call event. When asked about the possibility of an encore stage, Johnny humorously confessed that he had no information about it and that fans should ask the company about it since "they don't accept his opinions."

A fan on X, @johnnylove_kiki, recounted her experience winning a chance through the Makestar video call event. According to translations, she expressed her disappointment, stating,

"I'm sharing the video that I didn't upload because I was upset. I asked if there was an encore and was told, I don't think my opinion is accepted by the company."

"Hope he doesn't get in trouble": Fans express concern for NCT 127's Johnny

The Makestar event, which offered fans the opportunity to have a video call with NCT 127 members upon purchasing their Winter Special Single Be There For Me, became a focal point of the controversy.

The event, held on two days, February 13 and 23, aimed to connect lucky fans with their favorite members. Johnny, scheduled to meet fans on the first day alongside Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo, left an impression with his candid revelation. Meanwhile, Mark and Haechan were set to engage with fans on the second date. Thirty fans per member were selected based on their purchase of the Winter Special Single.

Fans, deeply invested in the well-being of their idols, used this opportunity to express their concerns and demand a more supportive environment for Johnny and other NCT 127 members.

As fans await further developments and clarifications from the NCT 127 member and SM Entertainment, the incident serves as a reminder of the unique challenges K-pop idols face and the impact of fan interactions on shaping the narrative surrounding their favorite artists.

NCT, which stands for 'Neo Culture Technology,' is a boy group comprising 26 members under SM Entertainment. Initially characterized by unlimited members and sub-units, this changed in late 2023 when it was officially declared that NCT Wish would be the final sub-unit, with no further additions to the group's membership.