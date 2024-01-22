NCT WISH: All you need to know about the final NCT sub-unit

SM Entertainment's biggest boy band, NCT, will debut its final sub-unit, NCT Wish, in February 2024. The agency has excited fans with glimpses of upcoming content from the group's new members. The sub-unit's members were picked out through a reality survival show organized by the agency, called NCT UNIVERSE: LA START. The group majorly consists of Japanese members and will therefore stand as the Japanese fixed sub-unit of NCT, amid NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV.

To commemorate the sub-unit's debut, NCT Wish will be rolling out a track called WISH on February 28. However, the sub-unit, which was previously known as NCT NEW TEAM, not only released a few pre-release tracks such as Hands Up and We Go!, but also performed at music festivals and relative shows. With their debut right around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting what the new sub-unit has in store for them.

All you need to about NCT's latest and final sub-unit, NCT WISH

NCT's Functioning

NCT, currently a 26-member K-pop boy group, initially debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment. Apart from their rotational unit, NCT U, where all the group's members come together, there were three fixed units, namely NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV. Around 2023, SM Entertainment began to place hints about the group's other fixed unit, NCT Tokyo.

While the former members, Sungchan and Shotaro, who joined the group in 2020, were supposed to enter the unit alongside other new members, they were announced to have left the group in 2023. The two members have now debuted under RIIZE, SM Entertainment's latest boy group. Additionally, back then, SM Entertainment also announced that NCT Tokyo would be the last sub-unit.

Formation of NCT's last unit

While NCT was initially supposed to work as an infinitely extending group, the agency decided to pause the same. In order to recruit members for NCT's Japanese unit, the agency organized a reality survival show, NCT UNIVERSE: LA START.

The show, which started off with 10 trainees, announced four members who made their way to the final round. These chosen members were put together with Sion and Yushi, who were previously announced to debut under the sub-unit.

After the reality show, the group began its pre-debut activities under the name NCT NEW TEAM. With SM Entertainment's intentions to make the sub-unit a Japanese subgroup of NCT to widen their international music audience and exposure of the group, the group rolled out two tracks, on October 19, namely, Hands Up and We Go!

The sub-unit also rolled out a pre-debut tour, performing their new tracks in nine cities across Japan.

NCT WISH Members

Recently, it was announced that the sub-unit's official name would be NCT WISH, and official posters and teasers to commemorate the same were also released. Here are the six members that comprise NCT WISH:

Sion (Oh Si-on): May 11, 2002, Korean (Leader)

Riku (Maeda Riku): June 28, 2003, Japanese

Yushi (Tokuno Yūshi): April 5, 2004, Japanese

Jaehee (Kim Dae-young): June 21, 2005, Korean

Ryo (Hirose Ryo): August 4, 2007, Japanese

Sakuya (Fujinaga Sakuya): November 18, 2007, Japanese

The sub-unit's name, NCT WISH, not only expresses the unit's determination to be represented as the Wish Icon but also stands for "Wish for Our Wish," where the new sub-unit's music is expected to support other's dreams and wishes, making them a hope-inspiring artist.

Alongside their debut in February 2024 and accompanying single release, Wish, on February 28, 2024, the group will also be participating in SM Entertainment's upcoming concert.

The agency's in-house concert, which brings together all its artists, will also showcase NCT WISH's upcoming track, Wish, prior to its release. The concert, SMTown Live 2024 SMCU Palace @Tokyo, is set to happen on February 21 and 22, at the Tokyo Dome.

With NCT Wish already setting high expectations for fans, with the members' skills in dance, vocals, and rap, netizens are eagerly anticipating their debut and the upcoming track, Wish.